How the PWD community wishes to be represented

When Apple launched its campaign ‘The Greatest’ two years ago ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a wave of admiration followed online. It wouldn’t be hyperbole to call the campaign revolutionary because it was after a long time that a brand included the audience it was speaking to, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. It featured people with disabilities (PWD), setting a narrative of how everything around us is by default catered to able-bodied individuals while showcasing how Apple’s products are breaking that norm. A year later, the tech giant followed up this campaign with ‘The Lost Voice’ which was centred on its voice technologies and the ways in which they can serve people who have limited or no speech.

These two campaigns are revered in the community for their authentic approach. The ads made people with disabilities feel seen.

However, as far as India is concerned, according to a survey done by Kantar, less than 1% of Indian ads feature someone with a disability. And the community agrees.

Priyal Tawade (she/her), Assistant Marketing Manager, Cordelia Cruises points out, “Honestly, I haven’t seen any kind of representation. In fact, if anything, I’ve seen people with such disabilities being made fun of rather than being portrayed in a positive or accurate light.”

For a group that makes up 4.52% of the population, i.e., 63.28 million according to the ICMR's publication from the NFHS-5 survey 2019-21 – a number that experts claim is under-reported due to the stigma attached to the condition – the PWD community doesn’t feel seen in Indian ads.

Devika Jadhav (She/Her), Creative Content Strategist adds, “Representation in Indian media, especially in ads, is very limited and often misunderstood or misrepresented.”

Rinkle Jain (she/her), Psychologist/ Psychotherapist, M.A. Clinical Psychology notes a harsh reality, “Neurodiversity and capitalism don’t really go hand-in-hand,” highlighting how commercial interests often overlook the complexities of neurodivergent experiences.

This reflects a deeper issue — not just the lack of visibility, but the poor quality of what little representation does exist. To address this, it’s essential first to understand the deep-rooted problems within Indian ads.

What’s missing in ads?

One of the major reasons why there is a lack of representation in external communication (ads) is due to the lack of internal representation on both the Advertising and Marketing side. According to data from Nifty 50 companies' annual disclosures, only five out of the 50 companies employ more than 1% of people with disabilities, and four of these are public sector firms. It should be noted that public sector companies are mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to reserve 4% of their jobs for disabled individuals, a target that none of the reviewed companies have met.

With the lack of hires, the ads that we do see, which is less than 1%, is also made from an ableist point of view.

Aditi Gangrade (she/her/they), Co-founder & CCO, Much Much Spectrum recalls an incident that highlighted this lack of awareness. When she mentioned to some colleagues that she is autistic and has ADHD, she received responses like, "Oh, sorry to hear that," while others were simply silent, unsure of how to respond.

She stated, “The advertising world is fast-paced, unaccommodating, and often elitist and exclusivist, making it difficult for individuals from marginalised communities, those with health conditions, disabilities, and neurodivergence, to find an affirming place.”

Aditi Gangrade explains the two types of representation that the industry often sees. "When a story is specifically about a disabled person and their lived experiences, the representation is deliberate. But when the story is not about disability, and yet there are characters with disabilities, that's casual representation."

Over a decade ago, Channel 4 released an ad called ‘Meet the Superhumans’ to promote the 2012 London Paralympics. The ad showcased Olympians in action, practising their sports and preparing for the event without highlighting their disabilities. This campaign aimed to raise awareness and address the lack of interest in the games without any underlying sympathetic tone.

In 2016, Adidas’s ad ‘Odds - Tale of 2’ featured Major DP Singh, a Kargil war veteran and India's first blade runner. It highlighted his journey after losing a leg and introduced Adidas' ‘Odds’ range, offering pairs of either left or right shoes for amputees.

In India, many ads fail to capture the full lifecycle and diverse experiences of people with disabilities – from buying groceries to making real estate investments. But the portrayal often remains superficial.

Praful Baweja (he/him), Co-Founder, 6 Degrees Diversity Counsel said, “People with disabilities have a whole lifecycle with key milestones. A unidimensional/ shallow approach to narratives has toothpaste brands stick to a cliche family trope invented in the 80s and hair products pretending that no other human organs matter. They are all missing considering a consumer as human.”

Rinkle Jain argues that inclusivity should go beyond acknowledging differences to genuinely integrating and accommodating neurodivergent individuals. "Ads should move beyond simply acknowledging neurodiversity and instead demonstrate how to accommodate and include neurodivergent individuals in a way that respects their lived experiences."

Reckitt’s ad for Vanish UK titled Me, ‘My Autism and I’ aimed to broaden public understanding of autism – particularly in girls, who are three times less likely to be diagnosed. Often people with autism tend to have emotional bonds with inanimate objects like clothes, making it their safe space. This ad highlighted this characteristic of PWD and rightfully plugged in their product — a detergent.

Outdated narratives

Disabilities are often portrayed negatively. Disabled people are usually seen as tragic figures, overly inspirational, or as odd or eccentric — the list goes on. These limited and often harmful representations fail to capture the diverse and multifaceted experiences of disabled individuals, perpetuating stereotypes and misconceptions.

Shift in narrative

A common misconception when it comes to PWD is that they are an inspiration to society for just existing. Brands will have sympathetic music playing in the background while a person using a wheelchair tries to climb up the stairs. The community is tired of looking at ads that portray them in this light.

Devika Jadhav said, “PWD / neurodivergent people do not exist to inspire the world.”

Aditin Gangarde said, “The narrative around disability and neurodiversity needs to shift from pity or “inspiration porn” to one that recognises our everyday experiences, capabilities, and contributions.”

Praful Baweja has similar views on this matter. He said, “Please retire the sad bechara sympathy-worthy stories of yore. Most people with disabilities have a dank sense of humour as a coping mechanism to harshness. Honour that choice. Please find more writers, DOPs and more from the community to champion these ads.”

Authentic representation

In the media, ableist casting has long been a contentious issue, with non-disabled actors frequently chosen to portray roles of people with disabilities (PWD). Bollywood, in particular, has faced criticism for its portrayal of characters with speech impairments or amputations, often reducing them to mere caricatures or sources of humour. This approach not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also undermines the lived experiences of those with disabilities, highlighting the urgent need for more authentic and respectful representation in cinema.

A similar pattern emerges in Indian advertising, where able-bodied individuals often 'act' as if they have disabilities. This regressive approach needs to be abandoned by the industry. Authentic representation and inclusion of people with disabilities in both film and advertising are crucial steps toward creating a more inclusive and respectful media landscape.

Rinkle Jain said, “Globally when ads do attempt to represent neurodivergent individuals, they often fail because they don't involve neurodivergent people in the process. Instead, they ask neurotypical actors to portray neurodivergent characters, which leads to stereotypes.

Even if ads include representation, they often do so from a neurotypical understanding, which is inherently limited. This lack of authentic representation perpetuates stereotypes and fails to provide genuine inclusivity.”

Vanish UK’s ‘More than just clothes’ campaign is a good example of how brands can be authentic and get PWD stories right. The ad highlights the daily life of an autistic kid without a sympathetic lens. It simply showcases how Lani does her day-to-day activities in this ableist society without pitying her.

The ad is narrated by an autistic person, giving it more depth and authenticity.

Genuine representation

“Disability is just different; it's not for pity or inspiration,” said Devika Jadhav.

Inclusivity needs to be normalised. When was the last time you saw an ad featuring people with disabilities without making their disability a source of inspiration or pity? Ads need to go beyond and show them in diverse roles, expressing the full range of human emotions as whole, complex individuals.

Involving the community

Studies show that 48% of Indian consumers feel that brands do a poor job of representing people like them or their communities, compared to 33% globally. This consumer base also includes PWD.

To combat this issue, Rinkle Jain advises brands to include more neurodivergent and PWD behind the scenes. She adds, “To truly represent neurodivergent individuals, it's crucial to involve them in the creation process. This ensures that their experiences are authentically portrayed and helps to break down stereotypes.”

Manisha Kapoor (She/Her), CEO and Secretary General, ASCI adds, “To ensure authentic representation, brands and advertisers should move beyond stereotypes and engage directly with marginalised communities.

This can involve collaborating with cultural consultants, creators, and influencers from those backgrounds. By fostering open communication and prioritising their perspectives, brands can create ads that resonate and avoid perpetuating harmful clichés.”

Differentiating identity from disability

It’s important to differentiate between a person’s identity and their disability.

Priyal Tawade suggests, “Instead of saying 'I am ADHD,' which implies that my identity is ADHD, we should say 'I have an ADHD brain,' which separates the person from their neurological wiring.”

If ads could reflect this distinction more maturely, it would mark a significant step forward in representation.

Cross sections and intersectionality

Representation of disability across different socio-economic statuses, genders, and other identities is often lacking.

Devika Jadhav notes, “There’s a general lack of representation of disability being showcased across socio-economic status, gender, and other identities.” Ads should strive to reflect this diversity to present a more accurate picture of the disabled community.

This year at the Summer Paralympics, a total of 69 athletes are participating across 12 sports out of the 22 sports. As with any sports event, over the years, many global and Indian brands have taken this opportunity to include paralympic athletes in their ads and have tried communicating with the PWD community.

This year, a few brands have already started rolling out their paralympic campaigns. Mia by Tanishq’s new ad ‘Believe the star in you’ features Sheetal Devi, an Indian Para Compound Archer answering back to the judgemental stares she gets from the world.

As this year’s event draws closer, Indian brands have an opportunity to create deeper connections with the PWD community with their campaigns. Representation is not just about inclusion anymore; it's about genuinely understanding and respecting the community. By showcasing authentic stories and experiences, brands can build heartfelt connections and truly honour the spirit and resilience of the PwD community.