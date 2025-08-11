Are real estate ads finally catching up to women buyers?

As a 25-year-old, I am surrounded by the most incredible women. In my daily conversations, across different age groups, I consistently hear discussions about paying bills, planning home renovations, or making property purchases - all conversations led by women. My friend at work owns a home, completely self-funded. Another friend is currently house-hunting in a different city, carefully evaluating rental yields alongside safety parameters. My friend's mother has invested in a second property as part of her retirement planning. These everyday conversations paint a vivid picture of financial independence and strategic decision-making that seems worlds apart from what I see in most real estate advertisements.

India’s private consumption is already doubling from $1 trillion in 2013 to $2.1 trillion in 2024, surpassing Germany. Women are driving a significant portion of this growth, with their economic participation reshaping consumer landscapes across categories. In real estate specifically, data shows that women currently contribute over 22% of all residential transactions in urban India, marking a 14% year-on-year growth, as highlighted in industry reports.

Government initiatives are also playing a role in encouraging women's participation in property ownership. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has made women's homeownership central to subsidy eligibility, with over 72% of the 1.2 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY being in the name of women or jointly owned. Several states offer reduced stamp duties for women buyers, typically 1-2% lower than for male buyers, in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana.

With so many women around me with financial independence falling into the bracket of buying homes, are brands actually targeting them effectively?

The profile of today's woman homebuyer has evolved dramatically. Unmisha Bhatt, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Tonic Worldwide, observes a shift in how women approach property purchases. "The most significant shift I've witnessed is in the decision-making journey itself," she explains.

Unmisha Bhatt

"Five to ten years ago, women were often the influencers behind the scenes - they'd research, evaluate, and essentially make the decision, but the final transaction would happen through male family members. Today's women homebuyers are stepping into the spotlight as the primary decision-makers and investors themselves."

This behavioural change extends to their evaluation criteria as well. Unlike traditional male-dominated purchases often driven by investment potential or status, women buyers take a more holistic approach. They are asking questions about community, safety, long-term livability, proximity to parents' or children's schools, and investment potential simultaneously. As Bhatt puts it, they're smart enough to be both end-users and investors, viewing real estate through multiple lenses rather than binary thinking.

Century Real Estate's Vikas Nair, Vice President and Head of Marketing & Communications, has witnessed this shift firsthand at its experience centres. "Women often lead discussions and drive final decisions," he notes, describing how women buyers come equipped with detailed research and sophisticated questions about everything from market trends to legal compliance.

Vikas Nair

The representation problem

But what kind of briefs do brands share with agencies when crafting real estate communication? The disconnect becomes apparent when examining the instructions creative teams receive.

"The briefs we receive are evolving, but slowly," reveals Bhatt. "Most still come with the traditional 'M/F with primary TG being Male' in the target audience. Though now they'll add a line about women being the influencers in the home-buying decision."

This reflects a broader industry reluctance to fully acknowledge women as primary consumers. The traditional mindset persists in boardrooms, even as ground reality shifts dramatically.

Priti Nair, Founder & Creative Head at Curry Nation Brand Conversations, echoes this sentiment and notes, "Rarely have we been explicitly asked to place women at the center of communication. But we've made it a point to push that narrative, especially when we believe it's more reflective of the brand's market reality."

Priti Nair

Despite women's growing economic influence, advertising representation remains problematic. According to a report by ASCI, 74% of female consumers believe that the way they are portrayed in ads is completely out of touch with who they truly are. The broader advertising landscape shows similar patterns, with findings showing that although female characters are prominent in ads in India, they are still highly stereotyped: less likely to be shown in public spaces and in paid employment; more likely to be selling domestic products and food to other women, as well as responsible for childcare and shopping.

The 2025 Gender in Advertising Report by CreativeX, referenced by industry leaders, reveals that 71% of women in global campaigns are still portrayed in domestic or family roles, with just 20% depicted in professional or leadership positions.

This representation gap becomes even more stark in real estate advertising, where women are frequently shown as admiring kitchen fixtures or being guided through properties by male partners.

According to Bhatt, the category remains one of the worst offenders, featuring 'beautiful women strolling around properties or shown admiring the fancy kitchen marble top,' thus representing them as luxury symbols, not “serious buyers.”

The data mismatch is staggering, she points out. "32% of buyers are single women, yet 84% feel developers don't understand their needs. 58% face discrimination during purchases—being asked to bring male guarantors or additional documentation to 'prove' seriousness."

Nair from Curry Nation emphasises the need for authentic representation.

"This is not about ticking a gender box. It's about recognising that the decision-making lens has shifted. Women's motivations aren't just emotional; they're practical, long-term, and self-driven."

The creative challenge lies in moving beyond superficial representation to authentic storytelling. The leaders believe that showing women in boardrooms analysing ROI, negotiating terms, discussing market trends, or even at home discussing financial decisions is necessary given their actual behaviour.

How brands are changing the narrative

Some brands are beginning to shift their narrative approach. Runwal Realty has appointed Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador. As CMO Rima Kirtikar explains, "Sonam is more than a familiar face; she represents a unique blend of elegance, design, and luxury anchored in tradition. These are the very qualities that define our brand ethos."

Rima Kirtikar

The choice reflects an understanding of today's woman buyer. "In her, we see the reflection of today's woman: confident in her choices, deeply attuned to design and aesthetics, and unafraid to set new benchmarks in her personal and professional spheres," Kirtikar adds. This commitment extends to influencer partnerships as well, with Neha Dhupia representing Runwal Raaya, Worli, embodying similar values.

Century Real Estate has taken a more campaign-focused approach. Nair describes its Century Regalia print campaign, where a confident, self-made woman anchored the narrative of success and ambition.

“Across our portfolio, our storytelling reflects her diverse aspirations, freedom, pride, legacy, eschewing outdated stereotypes in favour of authentic representation,” he continues.

The shift in brand thinking is evident in how these companies view their role. "At Century, this has never been an afterthought; it's central to how we engage with our consumers," emphasises Nair, highlighting the importance of making women-centric narratives core to brand strategy rather than an add-on consideration.

The evolution varies across developers and markets. While some brands are experimenting with women-centric campaigns, the approach often lacks consistency or depth. Progressive campaigns tend to emerge from brands that have conducted detailed consumer research and recognise women's actual buying behaviours.

Kirtikar notes that the transformation extends beyond individual campaigns.

"As more women shape the language of brand communication, we're witnessing a marked shift in how narratives are built. Women are now portrayed in positions of influence in commercial real estate advertising and in more empowered, decision-making roles within residential narratives," she notes.

However, industry leaders acknowledge that this progress is uneven. Many brands continue to rely on outdated personas and communication strategies, missing opportunities to connect with one of real estate's fastest-growing consumer segments.

The creative innovation required

Agencies are developing new approaches to authentic representation. Bhatt describes, "Our approach to authentic representation starts with research that goes beyond demographics. We conduct in-depth behavioural studies to understand not just what women buy, but how they evaluate, what triggers confidence in their decisions, and what their post-purchase journey looks like."

The research reveals significant behavioural differences. Women research 40% longer than men before purchasing and prioritise long-term value over immediate gratification. This insight shapes creative strategies that acknowledge and respect the thoroughness of their decision-making process.

"We employ 'ecosystem storytelling', showing how her property decision impacts, and is influenced by, her professional life, her family dynamics, her financial goals, and her lifestyle aspirations," explains Bhatt.

Nair advocates for narrative structures that centre women's perspectives.

She comments, "We use narrative structures where the woman is not just present but powerful - where she walks the space, asks the tough questions, and visualises her future there."

Her favourite technique involves using inner monologue as a device that brings out her priorities, her pragmatism, and her pride.

The transformation required goes beyond individual campaigns to systemic change in how the industry thinks about its consumers. The key lies in recognising women not just as buyers but as decision-makers with complex motivations and clear financial goals.

Kirtikar emphasises, "This transformation is more than selling homes. It's about understanding a new generation of women who know exactly what they want, why they're investing, and how their choices shape their families' futures. To truly connect, our communication must honour that clarity, with stories that are personal, relevant, and deeply respectful of her journey."

The industry needs to move beyond tokenism to genuine representation. This requires involving women in leadership positions throughout the creative process, as authentic representation cannot be created in rooms where women aren't part of shaping the narrative.

Nair suggests focusing on campaigns rooted in women-centric insights, reimagined media strategies, and long-term initiatives that support education and empowerment.

"This isn't just a marketing shift, it's a reflection of the reality that women are among the most powerful forces shaping the future of Indian real estate."

Women's participation in property purchases is growing rapidly, supported by favourable policies and changing social attitudes. However, advertising communication lags behind this reality, often failing to reflect the financially independent women who are driving market growth.

The solution requires coordinated effort across the industry. Brands need to commission research that truly understands women's buying journeys and motivations. Agencies must push beyond traditional briefing formats and advocate for authentic representation. And creative teams need to develop storytelling approaches that respect women's intelligence, independence, and complex decision-making processes.

As a 25-year-old, I have dreams of buying a home as soon as it's financially possible for me to do so. And when I do, I hope to remember a real estate brand that actually represents women like me - ones who are capable of making informed financial decisions, who research thoroughly, who negotiate confidently, and who view property ownership as both a personal milestone and a strategic investment. Until advertising catches up to this reality, the industry will continue missing opportunities to connect with some of its most valuable customers.