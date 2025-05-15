To speak or not to speak? What every creator needs to consider in a crisis

Every creator enjoys the love and support of their online community, but with that comes great responsibility. One misstep can undo years of trust, credibility, and connection. In times of crisis, when conversations are clouded by propaganda and polarisation, the need for heightened vigilance becomes even more critical. Influencers, brands, and agencies that work in tandem with them are criticially aware of their responsibility and the need to tread with caution, now more than ever.

According to industry experts, creators must follow the ‘responsibility before reach’ mantra in their creation process. The ecosystem is increasingly pushing for a culture of accountability, especially given the magnitude of influence the creators command. When dealing with sensitive topics, it can’t be business as usual — trends cannot be chased. Most influencers, especially those who have been caught up on the wrong side of the internet, are already operating with strong internal filters, knowing that the cost of a stumble can be swift and lasting.

“This isn’t about self-censorship. It’s about understanding the weight of influence and using it wisely,” says Rachit Sharma, Head of Brand Partnerships at Qoruz, a creator collaboration platform. He further recommends a quick 3-check rule for content that touches sensitive topics such as health, safety, politics or finance: Is it true? Is it helpful? Is it responsible? Creators should also consult with their peers before publishing such content, he advises.

Add clarity to the conversation, don't clutter

There’s also a growing need for double-verification of facts to ensure they are carefully sieved from layers of fiction. “No agency wants a crisis to unfold on their watch, so preemptive filters are non-negotiable now,” says Krisneil Peres, co-founder of Fame Keeda, an influencer marketing agency.”

Influencer agencies are pushing for a clear shift in creator behaviour: Share only when you’re adding clarity, not clutter. If it’s not verified, it doesn’t go out. Period. With audiences growing more discerning and platforms under scrutiny, the lesson is simple — your influence is powerful, so use it with purpose. Silence isn’t weakness, it’s wisdom when the facts are still unfolding.

“Most agencies and influencer platforms now include risk assessments as part of campaign planning,” Peres explains. It entails checking a creator’s history of posting controversial or unverified content and flagging potential crisis-prone narratives before they escalate.

Other crucial safeguards gaining prominence to ensure compliance and reduce the risk of misinformation spreading include: real-time content monitoring, opt-outs for creators during volatile periods, and post-approval systems. The new standard includes multi-layered internal checks, rigorous content review and fact-verification protocols — to prevent the spread of misinformation and avoid amplifying anxiety during volatile periods, say industry observers.

Prioritise constructive dialogue over divisive commentary

“When influencers discuss sensitive geopolitical matters, they should prioritise constructive dialogue over divisive commentary,” shares a spokesperson from White Rivers Media, an independent digital marketing agency. It means staying away from opportunistic political statements that stoke emotion over promote understanding.

Creators must recognise the weight of their words. “A rushed political take can inflame tensions rather than build bridges. Those engaging with complex issues are encouraged to research thoroughly, acknowledge nuance, and present balanced perspectives rather than simplistic narratives that appeal primarily to algorithm-driven engagement,” the spokesperson explains.

Sharing insights into the role of influencers as community leaders, Shubham Singhal, the CEO and Co-founder of Dot Media, highlights that their voices can comfort, inform and mobilise in times of a crisis. “Staying silent is not wrong if one doesn’t feel informed or confident to speak. If they do choose to engage, we help them craft messages that are thoughtful, fact-based, and emotionally aware,” he explains.

Pause and check before each post

Singhal adds, “Whether it’s a brand collaboration or a personal story, we ask them to pause, check and only then post.” It’s about building a habit of mindfulness in digital storytelling. The goal is to make influence impactful, not impulsive. It involves amplifying the voices of verified experts, local aid organisations and community efforts, rather than being a sole narrator. “It’s all about contributing value, not noise,” he emphasises.

Fame Keeda’s Peres adds, “Influencers are not reporters, but they are emotional barometers. Their followers look to them for tone, reassurance, and cues on how to feel. That’s a powerful responsibility. We advise creators to choose intention over impulse. Sometimes, the most powerful thing they can do is hold space, not fill it. And when they do speak, it should be with empathy, not ego.”

The internet magnifies every word, or the lack of it. When chosen mindfully, silence can be more powerful than a hurried opinion. Whether choosing to speak or to stay silent, the guiding principle remains the same: speak with clarity, act with care, and post with purpose. In times of crisis, a creator’s voice can either deepen the noise or light the way. They must choose wisely.