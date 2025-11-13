World Kindness Day: What compassion looks like in advertising

I still remember my first day at Social Samosa like it was yesterday, the nervous energy, too many new faces, and the quiet fear of not fitting in. The work felt overwhelming; everything was new, the jargon unfamiliar, and I was already stressed about keeping up.

They made me sit right next to Sneha. She looked calm, confident, and completely in control of her work. She must’ve sensed my anxiety, because within minutes she started walking me through the tasks, patiently explaining how things worked, never once making me feel out of place. Somewhere between her loud laughter and efficiency, she helped me see that maybe it didn’t have to be so hard after all.

Since that day, Sneha and I have shared lunches, tea breaks, and countless conversations, the kind that make long workdays lighter. What began as one person easing another’s first-day nerves turned into one of the most effortless friendships of my life.

Because sometimes, kindness doesn’t arrive with grand gestures. It’s just sitting beside you, saying, “You’ve got this.”

That small act of kindness stayed with me. It reminded me that in advertising, we talk a lot about ideas that change brands, but rarely about the moments that change people. The pitch wins, the late nights, the relentless hustle, they shape craft, sure. But every once in a while, something gentler does the heavy lifting, like a manager who reminds you of your worth when doubt creeps in, who quietly steps in, saying, “Take your time, I’ve got your back,” and actually means it.

This World Kindness Day, we asked a few voices from the advertising industry to look back, not at the campaigns or the awards, but at the moments of kindness that altered their journey. The times when empathy replaced ego, when someone’s belief became the turning point, when one moment of kindness changed everything.

Because sometimes, it isn’t a big brief or a bold idea that changes your career. It’s just someone being kind, when you least expected it, and most needed it.

When belief replaced burnout

In advertising, where everything moves fast, kindness can simply mean slowing down for someone.

For Jyoti Chugh Bhatia, Group Director at Gozoop Creative, it came as a quiet act of understanding. “There was a time early in my career when I was completely burnt out, juggling too much, trying to prove myself too hard, and constantly feeling like I was falling short,” she recalled. “A senior quietly took a brief off my plate and said, ‘You don’t have to do it all to be good at what you do.’”

It was a small moment that shifted her entire perspective. “It was the first time I realised that being capable didn’t mean being constantly exhausted, it meant knowing when to breathe,” she said.

That sense of belief stayed with her. “There was no pep talk, just trust,” she added. “The kind that says, ‘I know you’ve got this.’ That kind of faith makes you feel seen not just as an employee, but as a person.”

Tanvi Bosmia, Account Director - Brand Experience at SoCheers, found that same belief from her peers.



“There was a phase when I felt completely out of my depth,” she said. “But I was lucky to find a few friends who reminded me that growth isn’t about getting everything right; it’s about cherishing the journey.”

Their reassurance was genuine empathy. “Sometimes that’s all it takes, a few people who see potential in you when you’ve stopped seeing it yourself,” said Tanvi.

Because belief isn’t always loud, it can also be someone taking some load off your shoulders, not because you can’t handle it, but because they know you’ve been handling too much

When someone took a chance on you

Kindness isn’t always soft, sometimes, it’s a bold act of faith.

Uddhav Parab, Senior Creative Director at Interactive Avenues, remembers the moment his career began, because someone chose to look beyond his résumé.

“I came from a Tier III college and had no industry contacts,” he recalled. “I sent my CV everywhere, and not even rejection mails came through.”

That changed when Mark Mathai, then Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy, decided to take a chance.

“He saw my student folio, full of badly Photoshopped ads and punny headlines, but he still went through every piece, gave me feedback, and offered a copy test,” Uddhav said. “When I look back, my work was pretty mid, but he saw the intent and hunger, and gave me my first job.”

That small gesture shaped how Uddhav treats young talent today. “It taught me how hard it is to break into this industry,” he said. “Now, I make it a point to respond to every message that comes my way. If someone’s taken the effort to reach out, the least you can do is tell them what works and what doesn’t.”

Not all kindness feels gentle, sometimes it looks like someone taking a risk on you, when they have every reason not to. And sometimes, it takes the shape of steady guidance, of leaders who make space for you to grow without fear.

When empathy found its way into leadership

In advertising, some lessons aren’t learned from books or briefs, they’re learned from people who lead with heart.

For Sambit Mohanty, Creative Head and EVP, McCann Worldgroup, kindness became a leadership compass.

“More than a decade back, I’d taken charge of DDB Mudra, Delhi as the ECD,” he recalled. “While I had belief in myself, it was the unstinting faith and support of two people that really helped me flourish - Vandana Das and Sonal Dabral. They not only helped me ease into the role but also cheered me on in building a solid team that made Mudra a truly great place to work in.”

Their kindness took many forms, trust, time, and belief. “Sonal is one of the funniest and most cheerful people I know, a brilliant creative mind and a great listener who never runs you down or your ideas,” he said. “Vandy is a giver with a big heart, someone who rallies people in tough times and takes good care of everyone. I really thrived there because of them.”

That experience shaped how Sambit leads today. “My stint at Mudra brought more empathy into my leadership style,” he said. “I try to be caring and considerate as much as possible — though one must also be mindful not to let people take undue advantage of that.”

For him, kindness starts with the self. “Be true to yourself, be kind to yourself, and stay away from people who pull you down,” he shared. “When you treat yourself kindly and respect the uniqueness of those around you, you give this world an amazing gift... YOU.”

Because sometimes, kindness doesn’t just lift you, it teaches you how to lift others.

When kindness fueled courage

For many, kindness isn’t about comfort, it’s about courage. It shows up as someone’s belief when yours is fading, or a gentle reminder that you’re allowed to take your time.

For Tanvi, that moment of kindness changed her approach to leadership entirely.

“It made me stop chasing perfection and start valuing progress,” she shared. “Now I try to create that same space of trust for my team. People don’t just grow under pressure; they grow when they’re trusted to find their way.”

For Jyoti, that realisation became the foundation of how she leads today.

“People rarely remember the targets you hit,” she says. “They remember how you made them feel while getting there. Kindness doesn’t have to make noise to make an impact, it just needs to show up consistently.”

In an industry that glorifies hustle, both women believe kindness is what sustains creativity. “It doesn’t slow you down,” Jyoti said. “It strengthens your team’s roots.”

Uddhav believes that empathy is what drives great work. “With GPT making everyone more insular, kindness will be the glue that keeps us connected,” he said. “It’s what helps colleagues share the load, clients and agencies trust each other, and brave ideas find their way into the world.”

In a business built on big ideas, it’s often the smallest gestures that leave the longest echo, a senior taking a brief off your plate, a friend reminding you to breathe, or a stranger opening a door when no one else would.

Because sometimes, it isn’t the campaigns that define our careers, it’s the kindness that carries us through them.