Festive Marketing Camp 2023: All you need to know about the sessions

Social Samosa is all geared up as the stage is prepped and ready for the Festive Marketing Camp 2023, an event aimed at uncovering deep insights within the world of festive marketing. The Festive Marketing Camp serves as a platform for professionals in the Indian advertising, marketing, and media industries to come together and explore strategies for optimizing their advertising and marketing efforts during the bustling festive season.



The event will feature live sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and articles designed to provide insights into the aspects of changing consumer behavior, consumption trends, content that drives commerce, effective media channels, emerging festive marketing trends, and much more.

This camp aims to dissect the core principles of a successful festive campaign that not only distinguishes itself but also reaches the right audience and contributes to achieving business objectives.

Here is how the event is slated to transpire:

10.30 - 10.50 AM Keynote

10.55 - 11.15 AM Fireside Chat

Vikas Purohit, Director & Head – Small Business Group META

11.20 - 12.00 PM Panel Discussion - The Festive Narrative: Tales Brands should Tell

Neville Shah, Senior Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India

Sahil Siddiqui, Group Executive Creative Director, DENTSU CREATIVE India

Ram Cobain (Jayaraman) Chief Creative Officer at Mullen Lintas, India

Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Kaya

12.05 PM - 12.45 PM Panel Discussion - Festive ROI: Finding the Right Media Mix

Ashutosh Nagare, VP - Performance Marketing, Interactive Avenues

Jaikishin Chaproo, Head Media & PR, ITC

Gaurav Sharma - Lead, Media Marketing at McDonald's

Gayatri Makhijani Ray, Head, Brand, Creative & Media at Intel India

12.50 PM - 1.30 PM Panel Discussion - Brand Storytelling with India's Cultural Palette

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media

Binda Dey - CMO, KKR (Knight Riders Group)

Ashwini Nagarkatti - Category Lead, Piramal Consumer Products Division

Nabh Gupta - Ex Social Media Lead at Amazon Prime Video and Ex Content Partnerships Head at IMDb

Sanjay Vakharia - CEO, Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd

2.00 PM - 2.45 PM Panel Discussion - Reimagining Festive Marketing in the AI Era

Anjali Malthankar, National Strategy Director, Tonic Worldwide

Jay Morzaria, Head of Creative, Rephrase.AI

Ishan Mehta, Executive Creative Director, 22 Feet Tribal WW

2.50 PM - 3.35 PM Panel Discussion - Festive Marketing Playbook for D2C Brands

Harmeet Singh, VP-Marketing Product & Digital, The Body Shop

Suneil Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat

Swati Nathani, Chief Business Officer, Co-Founder, Team Pumpkin

Disha Singh, Founder, Zouk

3.40 PM - 4.25 PM Panel Discussion - Buzz to Business: How Content Creators Influence India's Festive Purchase Decisions

Rajni Daswani, Director, Digital Marketing at SoCheers

Ayush Guha, Head of Business Development and Strategy, HYPP

Vinay Pillai, Head of Strategy, PocketAces

Harpreet Kaur Saini, Head of Brand Marketing, Freakins

Saurabh Ghadge, Content Creator

4:30 PM - 5:00 PM - Hacks to Maximise your Campaign Returns in Festive Season 2023

Akshay Kulkarni – AVP, Client Operations, Merkle Sokrati; Rajat Jadhav – AVP, Solutions, Merkle Sokrati

To discuss the possible ways for maximizing your festive marketing efforts, join us for Social Samosa's Festive Marketing Camp on October 11 at Taj Santacruz starting 10:30 A.M.