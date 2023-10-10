Festive Marketing Camp 2023: All you need to know about the sessions

Social Samosa is all geared up as the stage is prepped and ready for the Festive Marketing Camp 2023, an event aimed at uncovering deep insights within the world of festive marketing. The Festive Marketing Camp serves as a platform for professionals in the Indian advertising, marketing, and media industries to come together and explore strategies for optimizing their advertising and marketing efforts during the bustling festive season.
The event will feature live sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and articles designed to provide insights into the aspects of changing consumer behavior, consumption trends, content that drives commerce, effective media channels, emerging festive marketing trends, and much more.
This camp aims to dissect the core principles of a successful festive campaign that not only distinguishes itself but also reaches the right audience and contributes to achieving business objectives.
Here is how the event is slated to transpire:
10.30 - 10.50 AM Keynote
10.55 - 11.15 AM Fireside Chat
Vikas Purohit, Director & Head – Small Business Group META
11.20 - 12.00 PM Panel Discussion - The Festive Narrative: Tales Brands should Tell
Neville Shah, Senior Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India
Sahil Siddiqui, Group Executive Creative Director, DENTSU CREATIVE India
Ram Cobain (Jayaraman) Chief Creative Officer at Mullen Lintas, India
Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Kaya
12.05 PM - 12.45 PM Panel Discussion - Festive ROI: Finding the Right Media Mix
Ashutosh Nagare, VP - Performance Marketing, Interactive Avenues
Jaikishin Chaproo, Head Media & PR, ITC
Gaurav Sharma - Lead, Media Marketing at McDonald's
Gayatri Makhijani Ray, Head, Brand, Creative & Media at Intel India
12.50 PM - 1.30 PM Panel Discussion - Brand Storytelling with India's Cultural Palette
Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media
Binda Dey - CMO, KKR (Knight Riders Group)
Ashwini Nagarkatti - Category Lead, Piramal Consumer Products Division
Nabh Gupta - Ex Social Media Lead at Amazon Prime Video and Ex Content Partnerships Head at IMDb
Sanjay Vakharia - CEO, Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd
2.00 PM - 2.45 PM Panel Discussion - Reimagining Festive Marketing in the AI Era
Anjali Malthankar, National Strategy Director, Tonic Worldwide
Jay Morzaria, Head of Creative, Rephrase.AI
Ishan Mehta, Executive Creative Director, 22 Feet Tribal WW
2.50 PM - 3.35 PM Panel Discussion - Festive Marketing Playbook for D2C Brands
Harmeet Singh, VP-Marketing Product & Digital, The Body Shop
Suneil Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat
Swati Nathani, Chief Business Officer, Co-Founder, Team Pumpkin
Disha Singh, Founder, Zouk
3.40 PM - 4.25 PM Panel Discussion - Buzz to Business: How Content Creators Influence India's Festive Purchase Decisions
Rajni Daswani, Director, Digital Marketing at SoCheers
Ayush Guha, Head of Business Development and Strategy, HYPP
Vinay Pillai, Head of Strategy, PocketAces
Harpreet Kaur Saini, Head of Brand Marketing, Freakins
Saurabh Ghadge, Content Creator
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM - Hacks to Maximise your Campaign Returns in Festive Season 2023
Akshay Kulkarni – AVP, Client Operations, Merkle Sokrati; Rajat Jadhav – AVP, Solutions, Merkle Sokrati
To discuss the possible ways for maximizing your festive marketing efforts, join us for Social Samosa's Festive Marketing Camp on October 11 at Taj Santacruz starting 10:30 A.M.