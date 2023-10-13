Festive Marketing guide for D2C Brands

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have witnessed substantial growth in the digital era, primarily due to the advantages provided by e-commerce, social media, and the ability to establish direct connections with their customers. The festive season represents a crucial period for these brands. By leveraging the right channels, creative campaigns, and data-driven insights, D2C businesses can make the most of this opportunity to build their brand and increase sales during the festive season.

The panel discussion at Social Samosa’s Festive Marketing Camp 2023 on 'Festive Marketing Playbook for D2C Brands' provides insight into D2C brands and their festive marketing strategies, the role of influencers, and tips for these brands.

Panelists:

Harmeet Singh - Vice President Marketing Marketing, The Body Shop

Suneil Chawla - Co-founder, Social Beat

Ankit Banga - CBO- FCB/SIX India

Nidhi Mehta - VP Marketing, Honasa Consumer Limited

A golden opportunity

Nidhi Mehta, VP Marketing, Honasa Consumer Limited, believes the festive season is vital for brands. She explained that consumers are excited right from Durga Puja to the new year and plan their purchases 3-4 months in advance.

“The festival season is not just there to improve your category share but it’s also a wonderful opportunity to build brand luck,” said Mehta.

Harmeet Singh - Vice President Marketing Marketing, The Body Shop, underlined the importance of brands understanding different festivals and their cultural nuances to cater effectively to the diverse population.

“It’s a great opportunity for any brand to come forward and re-impose their messaging towards the consumers,” said Singh, emphasizing the importance of the festive season.

Influencers' role in festive marketing

Suneil Chawla, Co-founder, Social Beat highlighted the role content creators play in today’s age and how they make an impact, no matter the size of their following.

He talked about the kind of influencers brands should associate themselves with and how chosen influencers should have authentic voices and audiences.

"If you go with a creator with a lot of reach but who doesn't really fit with your brand, it will not work for you," said Mehta.

Tips for D2C brands

Mehta advised D2C brands to know their customers' needs and understand how to reach them. Along similar lines, Singh suggested that brands should offer personalizations during festive as customers of different cultural diversities might have varied choices.

Chawla explained businesses need to work hard and stay persistent while establishing themselves as a brand, as it takes a long time to reach audiences and make a name in the market.

Chawla said, “Brands need to understand that it takes 5 to 7 years to reach a certain scale. It's not overnight and can be 1,000 programs. It takes years of hard work and a very talented team to get there. If you are thinking of a shorter term, you don't need to invest in branding”.

Ankit Banga, CBO- FCB/SIX India, suggested that D2C brands should plan ahead in terms of budget allocations.

He explained that if a customer is looking for something and has a parameter and specifications then brands should be able to provide the customer with the product as expeditiously as possible.

“Building an experience that is customer first will efficiently help in the D2C journey for any brand,” said Banga.