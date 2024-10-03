Roku's new ads turns tech frustrations into a hilarious screaming match

Have you ever been frustrated dealing with technology? Perhaps you didn’t know how to work with new features on your brand-new television set. Amplifying technological frustrations in an over-the-top campaign is the American streaming technology brand, Roku. The three sets of ads, made by agency Fellow Kids and director Dave Laden, lean into the frustrations of modern TV usage and shopping experiences, exaggerated to the point of absurdity.

Each ad involves characters screaming in frustration over common tech annoyances, be it lost remotes, complex TV setups, or the confusing process of buying a new TV. These advertisements work humorously because they amplify the relatable tension we feel when dealing with technology, then contrast that with Roku's message of simplicity and ease.

DID YOU LOOK ON THE THING???

The first ad titled, ‘Did you look on the thing’, features a son getting frustrated over being unable to figure out how to deal with the new TV’s setup, screaming at his mother that the ‘TV sucks’ as the mother and father join in the ‘screaming match’ trying to understand how to work the setup while having regular conversations throughout, but screaming. frantic search for the remote, a situation we’ve all experienced. The humour here lies in how irrational and overblown the dialogue gets, characters screaming at each other in increasing frustration, when in reality, we have all had these moments of annoyance but never quite to this extreme. The solution to this frustration is meant to be Roku’s simple control mechanics.

WHERE’S THE REMOTE???

This ad zeroes in on a couple losing their remote, devolving into a frantic, enraged scream-fest where they yell nonsensical things like ‘Where’s the remote?’ until it’s almost painful to listen to. They then rope in the son and the young five-year-old daughter into the fight (who isn’t even allowed to watch TV). This relatable situation of losing a remote and the ensuing fight creates a comedic tension. Ultimately, once again, placing Roku’s products as the calming barrier.

I HATE BUYING TVS!!!

The third ad exaggerates the complexity of purchasing a TV. We see a couple shout about how much they hate buying TVs, with one yelling that they despise ‘all the jargon.’ It's a commentary on how confusing shopping for tech has become, with so many options and specifications. But, of course, the ad implies Roku's user-friendly products cut through this frustration.

Overall, the campaign thrives on absurdity and humour, taking everyday tech-related frustrations we all know and turning them into laugh-out-loud moments. The exaggerated shouting highlights these frustrations in a way that’s both irritating and funny. The ads are loud, each ending with a tagline that says, ‘Less screaming, More Streaming’, ensuring that they stick in viewers' minds.