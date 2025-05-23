ABBYs 2025: Enormous bags Creative Agency of the Year

On day three of Goafest 2025, the ABBY Awards celebrated excellence across Creative, Brand Activation & Promotions, Branded Content & Entertainment, Video Craft, and Health categories. A total of 4 Grand Prix, 29 Gold, 95 Silver, and 137 Bronze metals were awarded.

Enormous was named Creative Agency of the Year. Leo India took home two titles: Brand Activation & Promotions Specialist Agency of the Year and Health Specialist Agency of the Year. FCB India was awarded Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of the Year. Good Morning Films won Video Craft Specialist of the Year.

Creative

Enormous dominated this category with 67 metals: 6 Gold, 17 Silver, and 24 Bronze.

Three Grand Prix were awarded in this category:

VML India won one for Neeman's "Are those Neeman's Shoes Phone Hack".

Famous Innovations won two for Henlo Pet Nutrition’s "The Anatomy of Suffering".

Brand Activation & Promotion

Leo India led with 6 metals. A Grand Prix was awarded to Tribes Communication Pvt Ltd for Kansai Nerolac Paints’ "Nerolac Dukaan It Yourself" campaign.

Branded Content & Entertainment

FCB India topped the category with 6 metals. The only Gold went to Tribes Communication for "Nerolac Dukaan It Yourself".

Video Craft

Good Morning Films took the lead with 13 metals: 3 Gold, 7 Silver, and 3 Bronze, earning the Video Craft Specialist of the Year title. A total of 38 winners were recognised in this category.

Health

Leo India led again with 5 metals. McCann Worldgroup India took the only other Gold in this category. A total of 16 winners were awarded in the Health category.