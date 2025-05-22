ABBYs 2025: Enormous wins Digital Specialist of the year

On Day 2 of Goafest 2025, the ABBY Awards celebrated excellence across several categories, including Broadcaster, Public Relations, Design, Direct, Technology, Digital, and Mobile. Enormous was named Digital Specialist of the Year, while the night’s only Grand Prix went to FCB Group India.

Digital

A total of 47 metals were awarded in this category. Enormous led the pack with 12 wins — 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 6 Bronze, and 1 Merit.

Design

There were 40 total wins in the Design category. Y&H stood out with 11 metals and was named Design Specialist Agency of the Year. Notably, there were no Gold winners in this category.

Broadcaster

This category saw 11 total wins. ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited took home the most, with 4 metals, and was named Broadcaster of the Year.

Public Relations

The PR category had 30 metals awarded. FCB India dominated with 4 Golds, 3 Silvers, and 3 Bronzes. The agency was also named Public Relations Specialist Agency of the Year.

Direct

This category had 30 winners. Leo India led with 8 metals and was named Direct Specialist Agency of the Year. FCB Group also won a Grand Prix for Central Railways’ “Lucky Yatra” campaign.

Technology

There were 17 wins in total in the Technology category. Leo India and Mindshare shared the title of Technology Specialist Agency of the Year. The only Gold was awarded to Good Morning Films for Hindustan Times' “Truth” campaign in the Use of AI sub-category.

Mobile

This category had 7 winners. Enormous led with 2 wins. McCann Worldgroup India won a Gold for Rotary Club Bangalore PC’s “MESSAGE” campaign. VML India took home a Gold for KitKat India’s “One Image, Many Interruptions” campaign.