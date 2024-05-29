Disruption can be caused by anything or anyone, but it becomes our responsibility to survive and thrive: Harit Nagpal

The 17th edition of Goafest witnessed its opening day unfold today at The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake.

In the first session presented by News 18 Network, titled ‘Adapt To Thrive Not Just Survive’, Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Play, emphasised the importance of adaptability as a key to thriving rather than merely surviving. In a speech that left the audience both thinking and inspired, laden with anecdotes, the keynote speaker emphasised the inevitability of disruption in our lives and the critical importance of resilience in the face of it. "Disruption can be caused by anything or anyone, but it becomes our responsibility to survive and thrive," he added. He then discussed Business Continuity Planning, a strategy used in the 2000s, designed to address both expected and unexpected scenarios, and its relevance to COVID-19. He then moved on to highlight the surge in digital interactions, including video calls and remote work, which have become the norm. The pandemic, he noted, disrupted traditional office setups but ultimately led to more flexible and efficient work arrangements.

He also revealed that a significant and growing proportion of Tata Play's customer base is now opting for digital recharge options, marking a notable shift in consumer behaviour. This trend is reflected in the company's increasing market share, as more and more customers embrace the convenience of virtual recharges. In a nod to the rapid pace of innovation, he declared, “Disruption is the new norm.” From the worldwide web to AI, each breakthrough is shrinking the gap between disruptions, and we're just getting started. In the end, he remarked, “Either you disrupt, or someone else is going to do it for you, and the best time to do it is when you feel the most comfortable!”