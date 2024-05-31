Goafest 2024: Adaptability and Innovation; the cornerstones of a future-ready agency

Another knowledge seminar at Day Three of Goafest 2024 was presented by Malayala Manorama in association with MIQ. The seminar was titled Adaptability and Innovation; the cornerstones of a future-ready agency and featured a panel of industry leaders.

Among them were Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO of Grey Group, India, Jitendra Dabas, Chief Operating Officer & CSO, India, Head of Effectiveness, APAC, McCann WorldGroup and Babita Baruah, Chief Executive Officer of VML India. Steering the discussion was Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO for India and South Asia at FCB Group India. In this dynamic session, the panellists explored the vital role of adaptability and innovation in shaping the future of agencies, where the next generation is concerned.

Sinha posed the critical question, "What questions should we be asking wherein talent is concerned?" Dabas responded by highlighting the need for inclusive environments, asking, "Are we creating agencies where younger people are comfortable and thriving?"

Shetty, then, addressed the generational shift in workplace expectations, stating, "I hear from senior leaders about culture missing. But the truth is GenZ is the largest workforce today and they want flexibility; 85% of GenZ wants a hybrid work situation. Are we as seniors ready to accept this?" She emphasised the importance of adapting to the needs of younger employees.

Additionally, Baruah added, "Simple things like setting younger people up for success and fostering a sense of belonging are crucial. Allowing expression and embracing them is key." The discussion underscored the need for senior leaders to evolve and create supportive, flexible work environments for the new generation.

Drawing from their wealth of experience, the panel discussed strategies to hone talent and manage remuneration for the next generation; this would ensure that a lot of us stay agile and ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving industry landscape.