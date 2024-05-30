Goafest 2024: Amazon miniTV masterclass on brand integration

At Goafest 2024, Amazon miniTV held a masterclass on Brand Integration. Vijay Iyer, Director, Amazon Ads India and Amogh Dusad , Head of Content, Amazon miniTV led the session.

The masterclass highlighted the growth in free video viewership in India and the effectiveness of brand integrations on video streaming services like miniTV in driving advertising impact. It provided an overview of various integration formats, amplification approaches, and performance metrics, which make miniTV a suitable proposition for marketers looking to reach and engage Indian consumers through relevant video content.

The key points from the session include: -