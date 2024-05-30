Goafest 2024: Amazon miniTV masterclass on brand integration

At Goafest 2024, Amazon miniTV held a masterclass on Brand Integration. Vijay Iyer, Director, Amazon Ads India and Amogh Dusad
, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV led the session.
The masterclass highlighted the growth in free video viewership in India and the effectiveness of brand integrations on video streaming services like miniTV in driving advertising impact. It provided an overview of various integration formats, amplification approaches, and performance metrics, which make miniTV a suitable proposition for marketers looking to reach and engage Indian consumers through relevant video content.
The key points from the session include:-
- Indian viewers are hungry for video content, with the number of ad-supported free video streaming users in India expected to grow from 348 million in 2023 to 466 million by 2027.
- Video streaming is top priority for marketers, with 47% of Asia Pacific marketers citing ‘watching and streaming video via OTT devices’ as one of the consumer behaviors with most significance.
- With miniTV, Amazon has taken a unique approach in India, to build a free ad-supported video service across three pillars- Engaging content programming, Integrated access and Differentiated ad solutions.
- Brand integrations on free streaming content like miniTV can be highly effective, providing faster integration timelines, the ability to leverage popular characters and actors, and a ‘multiplier effect’ where the integration is amplified through co-branded content.
- Various types of brand integrations are possible, including active integrations where the brand is actively used or featured, and passive integrations like product placement. Amplification of brand integrations is possible through digital means like homepage spotlights, as well as offline activations around show launches.
- miniTV offers brand-safe content that resonates with 18-34-year-old audiences. Surveys show miniTV viewers have a high affinity for discretionary products and services like premium smartphones, smart TVs, credit cards, and electronics.
- miniTV leverages Amazon's first-party shopping and streaming signals to help advertisers reach highly relevant audiences, customizing reach based on factors like lifestyle, video content genre preferences, demographics and location.
- Rich brand integrations on miniTV have delivered strong results for advertisers, as measured by Nielsen brand lift studies. For example, a leading wireless audio brand saw 88% ad recall, 85% brand association and 23% purchase intent uplift. A leading CPG D2C brand saw 75% ad recall and 87% key message association.
- Compared to industry benchmarks, miniTV in-stream video ads have driven 77% higher uplift in key brand metrics versus a leading Indian video streaming service, and 90% higher uplift versus Kantar Context Lab India benchmarks.