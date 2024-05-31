Goafest 2024 Day 3: Leo Burnett India bags Creative Agency of the Year

On day three of Goafest 2023, ABBY Awards celebrated work across Creative, Brand Activation & Promotions, Branded Content & Entertainment, Video Craft and Health. A total of 3 Grand Prix, 35 Gold, 52 Silver, 123 Bronze Metals and 5 Specialists were awarded.

Leo Burnett won ‘Creative Agency of the Year’, ‘Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of The Year’, and ‘Brand Activation & Promotions Specialist Agency of The Year.’ On the other hand, Good Morning Films bagged Video Craft Specialist of The Year.

Creative

Leo Burnett India bagged the Creative Agency of the year title with 24 metals to its name. The agency bagged 1 Grand Prix, 4 Gold, 11 Silver, and 8 Bronze. The other 2 Grand Prix were awarded to famous innovations and Maitri Advertising Works. A total of 146 metals were awarded in this category.

Brand Activation & Promotion

Leo Burnett India secured the Brand Activation and Promotion Specialist title, with 4 metals to its name. The total count of winners stood at 6 in this category.

Branded Content & Entertainment

Leo Burnett India was crowned the Branded content & entertainment specialist. The agency won a total of 4 metals in this category and the grand total winners' count stood at 21.

Video Craft

With the most metals in the category (8), Good Morning Films bagged the Video Craft of the Year title. It won 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze. The total number of winners in the category was 35.

Health

Havas Worldwide India bagged Health Specialist of the Year with 2 Silver and 1 Bronze. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann Worldgroup India and tgthr also bagged Golds in this category. The total count of winners in Health ABBY was 15.



