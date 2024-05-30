Goafest 2024: Navigating the evolving landscape of marketing & media

The Fireside Chat at Goafest 2024 by Viacom18 featured industry veterans, including Ankit Kapoor, Head of Marketing & International Business at Parle Agro, Mahesh Shetty, National Sales Head at Viacom18, and Navin Khemka, CEO of South Asia of Essence Mediacom. Conducting the conversation was Shibani Gharat, an accomplished Anchor and Associate Executive Producer.

Mahesh Shetty discussed the evolution of Bigg Boss, highlighting how the show has expanded to include digital creators, thereby increasing its relevance. He emphasised the importance of catering to a diverse set of consumers and noted that the core principle of creating mass content remains unchanged. Over the past year, his team has merged television and digital divisions to better achieve their goal of reaching a broad audience.

In response to a question about creating widespread brand love, Ankit Kapoor underscored the necessity for marketing teams and brand managers to have a clear understanding of the role each medium plays. He pointed out that only with this clarity can brands successfully cultivate and maintain strong brand loyalty, saying, “Only through clarity are brands able to achieve what they set out to in terms of brand love.”

In this insightful session, the panellists engaged in a candid discussion on navigating the evolving landscape of marketing and media, wherein consumers and the touchpoint - Television and Digital - are concerned.