Goafest 2024: Indian women harnessing the power of identity

On Day Three of Goafest 2024, the stage was set for a Knowledge Seminar presented by Femina, titled Indian Women Harnessing the Power Of Identity. This panel discussion, curated by Femina, aimed to deconstruct the evolving concepts of identity and narrative among Indian women.

The panellists included Shilpa Rao, an Indian playback singer, Alankrita Shrivastava, a filmmaker, Tamannaah Bhatia, an actor, and Prajakta Koli, also known as MostlySane, a content creator and actor. Guiding the conversation was Ambika Muttoo, editor-in-chief of Femina.

The panellists delved into the complexities surrounding the changing ideas of identity, portrayal and narrative, particularly as they pertained to Indian women. In this discussion about the burgeoning digital landscape, Koli underscored the unparalleled opportunities available today, stating, "There has never been a better time to be a pioneer in the digital space." Highlighting India's dominant position, she proudly proclaimed, "We are the biggest digital economy." She also shed light on the critical role of consistency on digital platforms, underscoring its magical impact on success.

Reflecting on this conversation, Ambika Muttoo said, “Cliches come from the truth,” reinforcing the timeless relevance of well-worn phrases in capturing genuine insights.

Bhatia, while sharing her unique approach to her career said, "I didn’t confine myself to any identity. I didn’t put my thoughts and opinions in the way of myself. I want to be a medium and I find a lot of strength in that surrender," she explained, showcasing her adaptability and open-mindedness.

When Muttoo inquired about the path to becoming a brand, Bhatia offered valuable advice drawn from her extensive experience. "If you want to be a brand, you must learn to give first; this is what I have learned from all the brands that I work with," she stated, highlighting the importance of generosity and contribution in establishing a strong, personal brand.

Through insightful discussions and personal anecdotes, they explored the multifaceted dimensions of identity, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs women face in navigating societal expectations and embracing their authentic selves. The session served as a platform for dialogue and reflection, inspiring audiences to reevaluate perceptions and celebrate the diverse narratives that shaped the identity of Indian women in today's world.