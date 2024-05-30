Goafest 2024: Trust or Bust: Thriving in the Digital World

Following the session presented by Sports18 & JioCinema, the third Knowledge Seminar titled, Trust or Bust: Thriving in the Digital World, was presented by Malayala Manorama with Knowledge Partner - ASCI, which brought together a distinguished panel of experts. Among them were Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia; Falguni Vasavada, Professor at MICA and Digital Creator; Paras Sharma, Director of Global Partnerships at Meta; and Sharan Hegde, Finance Content Creator and Co-founder and CEO of 1% Club. Steering the conversation was Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General of ASCI.

In this informative session, the panel offered insights into navigating the idea of trust through the complexities of the digital landscape. Doshi began by stating, “Trust between a consumer and a brand is now a two-way street.” He also emphasised the exponential importance of listening to the conversations in which a brand is involved. Additionally, in response to Kapoor, Hegde stated that finance content creators play a crucial role in demystifying complex financial topics and offering accessible advice to consumers. He noted that financial scams have existed for ages and believes that the realm of content creation and digital following has only begun to address financial awareness. "Building trust is relatively easy, but once it's lost, it can be gone forever due to one bad move or piece of news. Therefore, the focus should be on maintaining and nurturing that trust consistently," he added.

With discussions ranging from building trust in online platforms to leveraging digital innovations for business success, the session provided perspectives on how organisations can thrive amidst the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital age. Through shared experiences and expert analysis, the session focused on a deeper understanding of the evolving dynamics of trust and authenticity in the digital realm.