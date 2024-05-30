Goafest 2024: Drive growth across the customer journey with WhatsApp

Goafest 2024 presented a masterclass by WhatsApp on 'Agency exclusive: Drive growth across the customer journey with WhatsApp'. Hosted by Riddhika Sand, Strategic Partner Manager, Meta the session throws light on WhatsApp Business platform and its features.

Whatsapp Business is designed to supercharge customer journeys with Whatsapp. Today around 1 billion people are messaging businesses. 90.4% of online adults in India message with business at least once a week, said Riddhika Sand. She emphasized the difference between the WhatsApp Business App & WhatsApp Business Platform, by showcasing its features. WhatsApp Business utilizes WhatsApp carousel to create more engagement, there is 83% increase in advertising ROI. Today, WhatsApp has reached 600 million+ users, where one can drive, and discover with our platform.

Speaking on how agencies can get started, with meta-business messaging, she said agencies can maximize their client's investment by helping them interact with their customers, transforming digital experiences on channels where their customers are spending their time going beyond cookies and clicks to evolve engagements to conversions.