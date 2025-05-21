Goafest 2025: Swipe right for relevance, building brands Gen Z cares about

On Day One of Goafest 2025, a high-energy panel discussion titled Swipe Right for Relevance explored what it really takes for brands to resonate with Gen Z. With sharp insights and candid takes, the session featured Amarjit Singh Batra (Managing Director, Spotify India), Geetika Mehta (Managing Director, Nivea India), and Vikram Mehra (Managing Director, Saregama India). The panel was moderated by independent journalist and producer Anuradha SenGupta.

Understanding Gen Z: More than just a demographic

As part of this session, the panelists unpacked the evolving relationship between Gen Z and modern brands, touching on behaviors, values, and digital-native habits that are reshaping the marketing playbook.

Opening the discussion, Amarjit Singh Batra noted, “More than 50% of our audience is under 25. Gen Z isn’t just part of our strategy, they are our audience.” Spotify’s youthful user base and talent pool have pushed the company to keep evolving its content, platform, and workplace culture.

Geetika Mehta from Nivea echoed this sentiment, arguing that Gen Z isn’t “distracted,” they’re discerning. “They’re experimenting and driving change,” she said, emphasising the importance of brand renovation to remain relevant in their lives.

Vikram Mehra offered a generational contrast: “When we grew up, screen time was restricted. For Gen Z, life is the screen. They don’t just consume content, they live it.” With 80% of Saregama’s engagement coming from this cohort, their preferences directly influence business survival.

Connecting with Gen Z: A shift in mindset

As the session progressed, it became clear that connecting with Gen Z requires more than surface-level rebranding. It demands a complete shift in approach, from how brands communicate, to what they stand for.

Geetika highlighted that Gen Z’s spending power is significant, but what really sets them apart is value alignment. “They spend on brands that share their values, sustainability, authenticity, and credibility matter more than ever.”

Amarjit described them as “deeply interactive, loyal, and authenticity-driven,” noting that Gen Z doesn’t tolerate sugar-coating. They expect openness and mental health awareness in the workplace, and equally from the brands they engage with.

Traditional celebrity endorsements no longer resonate, according to Vikram Mehra. Instead, influencers, user-generated content, and real-time interaction are more effective. “It’s not about selling, it’s about starting a conversation,” he said. Gen Z expects meaningful content, not gimmicks.

What this means for brands: Authenticity over aesthetics

Geetika shared that the pressure to stay relevant now includes visiting colleges and having honest dialogues with students. “We’ve had to unlearn everything we were taught about branding,” she admitted. “It’s no longer about polish, it’s about presence.”

Vikram underscored the importance of letting go of old methods, “Relatability is key. The nonsensical lyrics that worked in the past just don’t land anymore. Content must reflect today’s values and experiences.”

The Gen Z Interface: Agencies, Insights & Listening In

When asked about effective Gen Z engagement strategies, Amarjit outlined a three-pronged approach:

Creative and PR Agencies – Alignment with agency partners is critical to ensuring brand messaging clicks with Gen Z.

– Alignment with agency partners is critical to ensuring brand messaging clicks with Gen Z. Direct Research – Constant interaction and feedback loops help stay current.

– Constant interaction and feedback loops help stay current. Social Listening – Understanding real-time sentiment is key to adapting quickly.

All three speakers agreed on the importance of experimentation. “You have to give new people and new ideas the space to fail and learn,” said Geetika. Vikram added that at Saregama, younger creatives are now leading decision-making in brand and content development.

Final word: Let the young lead

If there was one takeaway from the session, it’s this: Gen Z isn’t waiting to be understood, they’re leading the conversation. For brands, that means listening more, experimenting often, and building with purpose.

As Vikram aptly put it, “Let go. Empower the young, they know Gen Z best.”