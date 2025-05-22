Goafest 2025: Suniel Shetty on discipline, emotional storytelling, and redefining Indian action

On Day Two of Goafest 2025, a dynamic fireside chat titled Rewriting Rules of Storytelling featured Suniel Shetty, entrepreneur, and mentor, reflecting on how fitness, storytelling, and emotional integrity converge in his personal and professional journey. The conversation was moderated by Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player.

Suniel Shetty opened the session by emphasizing that real fitness isn’t about just lifting weights, it’s about discipline, nutrition, and mental well-being. “I achieved peak fitness later in life,” he admitted, crediting this to sustainable habits and a deep understanding of food and health science, not shortcuts or fads. “Ignore the myths,” he advised, adding that consistency and self-awareness are the real secret weapons.

Whether portraying a heroic figure in Water, his most personally challenging role, or playing an action lead in Hunter, Shetty stressed the importance of giving 100% honesty to every role. “Audiences can feel when you’re being real,” he said, recalling moments when fans connected so deeply with his characters that they mimicked his stunts or referenced scenes years later.

What sets Hunter apart, he argued, is its dual focus, delivering entertainment while reinforcing values like family unity, empathy, and respect for uniformed professionals. “It’s not just about the adrenaline, it’s about purpose,” Shetty said. He also voiced strong support for the growth of Indian action content, calling for more audience and industry backing.

For Shetty, the foundation of success, whether in fitness, acting, or business—remains the same: discipline. “There’s no shortcut,” he concluded, “but there’s always a story worth telling if you show up with consistency and truth.”