Goa Fest 2025: The business costs of a warming world

On Day 3 of Goafest 2025, the conversation took a vital turn toward climate action during a session titled 'Sustainability Discussion: The Business Costs of a Warming World.' Hosted by Earthday.org, the panel featured Karuna Singh, Regional Director for Asia, and Debapriya Dutt, Director of Projects for South and Southeast Asia, who addressed the urgent intersection of environmental degradation and economic impact.

Karuna Singh opened the session by underscoring the global scale of environmental advocacy. “Every year, over a billion people come together to raise their voices for the environment,” she noted, reflecting on the momentum of Earth Day. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet” calls not only for awareness but for systemic change, especially from industries with global influence.

Singh also highlighted India’s renewable energy progress, applauding the country’s shift toward cleaner alternatives. However, she warned that climate change is no longer a distant threat but a financial liability that businesses must prepare for. “The costs of a warming world are not just ecological, they’re economic,” she said.

Taking the conversation from global to grassroots, Debapriya Dutt shared a tangible example of climate action through Goafest itself. “For every delegate registration, we’re planting a tree,” she announced. With 3,098,000 saplings already planted, the initiative signals a growing recognition that environmental responsibility must be embedded in every aspect of operations, from events to enterprise.

Dutt stressed the irreplaceable role of forest landscapes in sustaining ecological balance and combating climate volatility. Beyond organisational efforts, she encouraged individual action too, describing her personal habit of gifting saplings. “It’s symbolic and restorative,” she said.

She closed her segment with a poignant quote from Martin Luther, “Even if I knew that the world was going to end tomorrow, I would still plant my apple tree today.” It served as a reminder that hope is a form of resistance, and action its most powerful expression.

In a world increasingly shaped by climate risks, Earthday.org’s session at Goafest 2025 was a timely reckoning with the real price of inaction. As Karuna Singh and Debapriya Dutt emphasised, sustainability isn’t just about saving the planet, it’s about futureproofing business.