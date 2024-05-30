We try giving power to our users: Pulkit Trivedi of Snap Inc.

Day 2 at Goafest witnessed the momentum from Day 1 continuing as experts shared their thoughts on various pertinent topics.

In a keynote address, Pulkit Trivedi, Managing Director of Snap Inc. India, revealed how Snapchat emerged as the preferred platform for young India. Trivedi highlighted the platform's unique features and engaging content, illustrating its resonance with the youthful demographic and its role in shaping digital culture. Trivedi elaborated on Snapchat’s approach to building a safe and creative space for its predominantly Gen Z user base. With 75% of its users hailing from this demographic, the app prioritised authenticity and fun, reflecting the generation's carefree attitude towards online sharing. "Gen Z don't feel the pressure of being judged," he added.

Trivedi emphasised Snapchat’s commitment to fostering a positive online environment, where users can express themselves without the fear of judgement. This philosophy is embedded in the platform’s design, which omits traditional social media metrics like likes and comments, thus reducing social pressures. Instead, Snapchat focuses on content that disappears by default, encouraging spontaneous and genuine interactions.

Looking to the future, Snapchat will be investing in advanced engagement tools and enhancing the camera's potential for advertisers. Trivedi highlighted that these innovations aim to provide more immersive and interactive experiences while maintaining a strong commitment to user privacy and security. By ensuring that content is deleted by default and safeguarding personal information, Snapchat is trying to empower users to have a secure online environment.

Trivedi concluded by saying, "We try giving power to our users."