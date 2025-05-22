Goafest 2025: Why So Serious? Gautam Gambhir on conviction, criticism, and redefining success

On Day Two of Goafest 2025, an introspective fireside chat titled Why So Serious? The Making of Gautam Gambhir offered a candid look at the mindset behind one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. In conversation with Anand Narasimhan (Sr Anchor & Managing Editor, Special Projects, CNN News18), Gambhir peeled back the layers of fame, performance, and legacy to share lessons for leaders and youth alike.

Gambhir set the tone by challenging cricket’s obsession with statistics. “10,000 runs are not important,” he said. What truly defines a career, he argued, are match-winning contributions like scoring 97 in a World Cup Final or finishing a match with a six, moments that stay with people long after numbers fade.

For Gambhir, the highlight reel isn’t what matters, it's the mental strength behind the scenes. “You don’t play for broadcasters or the media,” he stated. “You play for the common man.”

Throughout the conversation, Gambhir emphasised that public recognition, especially from everyday fans, is his biggest reward, not headlines or awards. He noted that in India, success is often analyzed emotionally rather than objectively, and urged a more grounded, internal compass.

His most compelling message, however, was directed at the next generation. “It’s okay to make mistakes,” he told the audience, sharing how conviction in his decisions, no matter how controversial—helped him perform under pressure during the 2011 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He urged young people to lead with purpose, accept flaws, and stop fearing failure.

Closing the session with characteristic bluntness, Gambhir reminded everyone that sport is just one chapter. “Cricket is a part of my life, not my life,” he said, leaving the audience with a sobering but inspiring reminder to define themselves beyond their professions.