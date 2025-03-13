Adding colour to brands with the ‘H.O.L.I.’ code

This month, India celebrates its most colourful festival, Holi. The climate will take on many exciting hues. People will get together in a manner which will have detergent brands salivating. Many brands will release ‘strategically designed, yet tactical bits of communication,' a paradox in itself. Fondly hoping, the festivities present them with the right platform to endear themselves further. All in all, great and colourful fun, will be had all around.

But asides the inevitable Instagram reels that will be doubtlessly uploaded, are there vibrant lessons the festival might point towards? Cues which might help bring the same vitality and energy to brand thinking? In fact, could the name of the festival itself, conjure up some inspiration? Where every letter might represent a mindset and perspective?

Here’s taking an irreverent look.

H: Holistic

‘H’ implies taking a truly holistic viewpoint. It dwells on the manner in which the brand can tell its story. Where and in what context, might it make the most telling addition to the social conversation. Often, brand managers get blinkered by the confines of their category. They seem to think that is the universe. But, as any sea-faring explorer might concur, the world is a far larger place. Finding a relevant issue to have a point of view on, might propel the brand into more important conversations which surpass the specific domain it operates in. A great case in point, is the manner in which Tata Tea, moved its narrative from ‘waking up’ (a generic category benefit of tea) to ‘awakening’ people to issues plaguing society. From corrupt politicians to global warming, this expansive platform has allowed the brand to traverse far beyond the borders of the teacup.

O: Oppose

Brands are not just defined by what they stand for; they are often identified by what they stand against. Taking a directional stance, even if it makes something an ‘enemy’, gives brand narratives a sharpness which helps them cut through the clutter. These could be typical pain points a consumer feels when it comes to experiencing the product category. Or, it could focus on an attitude or perspective, which could do with change. On the subject of change, one brand which took it upon itself to ‘fight change’ (albeit, not in an existential sense) was Paytm, especially during its launch. The inconvenience of carrying loose change when making small purchases, the inability of shopkeepers to respond with the right amount back, often offering useless ‘substitutes’ as compensation, all colluded to truly change the tale when it came to UPI payments.

L: Love

Eventually, a branding effort is a love letter the organisation pens for its relationship with the consumer. Great brands are all about celebrating love. People strongly gravitate towards a sense of passion, even if it is being espoused by someone else. Because, somewhere, that resonates deeply within the soul. Two Indian brands which have effectively turned back the clock in recent times are Paper Boat and Saregama. In an era, where technology is ubiquitous, and most conversations are around the new, both turn the spotlight on the old. Both harken back to a fond sense of nostalgia, offering a more authentic sense of connection to one’s true roots. Brands truly build bridges when they tap into deep seated motivations, which otherwise might not be articulated. In all aspects of life, love has always been a powerful force in the world. It is no different when it comes to building great brands.

I: Insight and incentive

To cap things off, in order to see true market potential, one must open up the two I’s. Puns aside, these represent the structural edifices around which most brand fortunes pivot-the Insight leading to the Incentive. It is when a brand taps into a fundamental insight, the doors of interest and relevance open up in the consumer’s mind. This, if done well, naturally transitions into the incentive the brand purchase presents. For example, Surf Excel leveraged the insight that for children to experience all-round development, they must fully participate in the world. Without being held back by the fear of getting their clothes dirty. This innate understanding of a mother’s predicament, allowed it to reassure them with its offering. Daag ache hain was certainly the case, even when it comes to business balance sheets here.

To conclude, Holi helps us see the colours and vibrancy in all aspects of our life. Isn’t it time we did the same with our brand thinking?

This article is penned by Vinay Kanchan, Author, Brand Storyteller and Creative Thinking Trainer.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.