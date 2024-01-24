Alcohol advertising: Where culture meets regulation

Alcohol advertising regulations often reflect the intricate relationship between societies and the role of alcohol in the cultural, religious, and social practices. The cultural attitudes toward alcohol can vary drastically, with some societies embracing it as a part of their identity and others viewing it with caution or even disdain.

However, public health concerns are universal, especially when it relates to underage drinking, overconsumption, and the impact of alcohol advertising on vulnerable populations. Understanding the dynamic interplay between societal contexts and public health concerns provides a unique lens through which to understand alcohol regulations across different markets.

In Mediterranean cultures, for instance, wine is often considered an accompaniment to meals, a symbol of conviviality and pleasure. In contrast, some Middle Eastern countries adhere to strict religious principles that prohibit the very consumption of alcohol. Asian cultures exhibit diverse attitudes, with some nations embracing traditional rice or barley-based alcoholic beverages and others adopting a more reserved approach. In markets like France or Scotland, where wines and whiskeys respectively are an integral part of the cultural identity, regulators must attempt to minimise public harm without being culturally impractical. In some nations, alcohol advertising is pervasive and even integrated into popular culture. Super Bowl commercials in the United States, for example, often feature high-budget beer advertisements that become an integral part of the event.

Society is not static and evolves with time too. Some developed nations have experienced declines in per capita alcohol consumption. Meanwhile, emerging economies may witness an increase in alcohol consumption as they undergo social and economic transformations, and influences become more global in nature.

While alcohol is deeply ingrained in many cultures, it is not without its drawbacks. Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to a range of health issues, including liver disease, cardiovascular problems, and mental health disorders. Moreover, alcohol abuse contributes to social problems such as violence, accidents, and family disruptions.

Recognising these harms, governments and public health organisations strive to strike a balance between preserving cultural practices and safeguarding public well-being. Some countries employ public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about responsible drinking, while others focus on regulating the availability and marketing of alcoholic beverages.

Regulatory strategies range from complete bans to partial restrictions and are usually accompanied by public health campaigns and requirements. In India too, the Cable TV Network (Regulations) Act prohibits all forms of alcohol advertising on TV. On media other than TV, some of the state excise laws permit on-site display of liquor advertising but restrict it on other mediums. The law also requires mandatory disclaimers on TV or movie content which feature alcohol in any of its scenes.

In India, our relationship with alcohol is complex to say the least. There is a fairly consistent public discourse on alcohol which considers it immoral and objectionable. And yet, there is a deep cultural non-negative association with it going back to the Vedic times, where Gods consumed alcohol or the “soma ras” whereas the ordinary people had to contend with “Sura.” Offerings of alcohol made using mahua flowers is common in Indian tribal cultures. Bhang, Feni, toddy and other regional intoxicants are associated with festive celebrations. Hence, a question worth asking is what makes the public discourse seemingly at odds with a category that is very much a part of our culture? Devdutt Patnaik, an expert on Indian mythology offers an insight into this ambivalent associations we have as a nation with alcohol. He says that in mythology, alcohol is associated either with vulgar excesses of the rich (Indra), with the ascetic outsider (Shiva) or with deities of the ‘lower’ castes and tribals. But to move up in human society, one had to be more like the Brahmins who did not consume either non-vegetarian food or alcohol.

This perhaps points to the roots of our discomfort with alcohol and its outward display, while being quite content to consume it privately. Consumption of alcohol seems to be hardwired as for those who may be less virtuous. A similar kind of attitude also prevails towards non-vegetarian food. This is played out in families, housing societies and other units of society quite often, with the non-consuming side having a sense of moral superiority.

In Bollywood too, depictions largely reinforced this view, and alcohol was portrayed mostly as an evil. With an overall loosening of society in the past couple of decades, it is taking on the role as a lifestyle accessory, bringing with it the brushstrokes of coolness. One only has to see the number of young influencers openly advertising alcohol brands, in complete disregard of the various state excise laws, to know how alcohol is being glamorised for a whole generation.

When it comes to advertising, our ambivalence takes the form of public outcries over the commercials of alcohol brand extensions, which are permitted by law. They are viewed with scepticism and suspicion. The complex federal- regulatory rules on alcohol advertising in India are not the easiest to decipher, and this contributes to confusion between surrogate advertising (not permitted under law) and brand extension advertising. The differences are nuanced, and rarely understood beyond the industry and the regulators. This lack of wider alignment is not desirable as the most important stakeholder – the consumer, is left genuinely bewildered when they see soda or glassware advertising. They have little ability to make out at a glance, whether these ads are allowed or not.

The shifts and movements in our relationship with alcohol as a society creates new fault lines and tensions between the idea of public harm, moral values and social acceptability. Moving forward, collaborative efforts between governments, public health organisations, self-regulators and the alcohol industry can contribute to the development of effective and adaptable regulatory frameworks that offer a delicate balance between promoting a product and safeguarding public health.

This article is penned by Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, and is a part of a monthly article series for raising awareness.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.