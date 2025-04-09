The commercialisation of trends: How brands are leveraging AI-generated visuals to stay relevant

If your Instagram feed lately has felt like you’ve stepped into a Studio Ghibli film, you’re not alone. From dreamy Ghibli-style cafes to Pixar-fied profile pictures and Wes Anderson-inspired brand campaigns, AI-generated trends have taken over our digital lives — and brands are racing to keep up.

There’s a growing playbook for brands in the age of moment marketing, and right now, AI is writing most of it. Whether it’s an enchanting animation style, a whimsical cinematic aesthetic, or a playful twist on self-expression, brands are diving headfirst into AI-generated visual trends to stay culturally relevant and capture fleeting attention spans.

But while AI enables speed and creativity like never before, it also raises a fundamental question: are brands building resonance, or just adding to the noise?

Let’s unpack.

The Studio Ghibli effect: Turning mundane into magical

The latest wave to sweep across social media is the Studio Ghibli trend. Powered by AI tools like Playground AI and Lensa, people began transforming everyday photos into dreamy, pastel-hued scenes inspired by the iconic Japanese animation studio. Suddenly, streets, homes, pets, and plates of food were reimagined as frames straight out of a Hayao Miyazaki masterpiece.

Brands saw an opportunity and jumped in with both feet.

Food brands turned their burgers and coffees into storybook feasts. Travel companies gave tourist spots a magical makeover, transforming even the most mundane destinations into enchanted realms. Lifestyle brands painted their packaging in soft Ghibli palettes, adding charm to their product narratives.

The appeal was obvious: the Ghibli aesthetic taps into deep nostalgia and escapism. It invites consumers to pause their scroll and enter a gentler, dreamier world. And when executed well, it gave brands a moment to connect emotionally, offering not just visual delight but also a fleeting sense of wonder.

But as more brands piled on, the uniqueness began to fade. Without a distinctive twist, many executions started to blur together — a reminder that while AI can democratize creativity, it can also flatten it if everyone uses the same brush.

Pixar-fied playfulness: When brands become animated characters

Right before the Ghibli wave, there was the Pixar-fy Yourself trend. Using AI filters, people reimagined themselves as animated characters — big eyes, warm smiles, and that unmistakable Pixar charm.

It was fun, approachable, and irresistibly shareable.

Brands quickly saw potential here, not just for personalisation but for humanisation. FMCG brands turned their products into Pixar characters. Service brands animated their customer support avatars. Even pets weren’t spared — pet food brands rolled out Pixar-styled furry companions, adding a playful twist to their marketing.

The success of this trend lay in its emotional accessibility. Pixar’s visual language is tied to childhood joy and innocent wonder, making it instantly relatable. For brands, it was a shortcut to familiarity — a way to feel warm, approachable, and in tune with the cultural mood.

However, much like the Ghibli trend, the risk was in overexposure. Without thoughtful brand integration, many Pixar-fied posts felt like me-too marketing — cute, but forgettable.

Wes Anderson worlds: Symmetry, quirk, and cinematic charm

Then came the Wes Anderson aesthetic. AI-generated visuals mimicked the filmmaker’s signature style — symmetrical framing, pastel tones, eccentric characters, and meticulous composition.

What started as a design-lover’s niche soon exploded into mainstream social media. Travel brands reimagined local spots in Anderson’s whimsical frames. Cafes presented their interiors with hyper-stylised shots, complete with quirky captions like “A coffee shop, directed by Wes Anderson.” Even fintech brands played along, dressing up serious content in playful, pastel palettes.

The Wes Anderson trend gave brands a chance to build narrative depth. It wasn’t just about aesthetic mimicry; it was about telling a story, creating a mood, and inviting consumers into a visually cohesive world.

When done well, it felt fresh and unexpected. But when brands simply applied the filter without layering in their voice or context, it felt like a missed opportunity — style over substance.

Beyond the filter: Are brands building equity or adding to the noise?

AI has unlocked a new era of moment marketing — fast, affordable, and endlessly creative. But in the rush to ride every trend, brands risk diluting their distinctiveness.

The paradox is clear: while AI trends offer short-term engagement spikes, long-term equity is built on consistency and authenticity. Consumers are quick to spot when brands are hopping on a trend purely for visibility, versus when they’re adding meaningful commentary or creative value.

Moreover, ethical concerns linger. Trends like Ghibli and Wes Anderson often draw heavily from specific artistic styles and cultural legacies. While AI tools make these aesthetics accessible, brands must be mindful not to reduce them to mere templates, especially without acknowledging the original creators or cultural significance.

Consumers today, especially younger audiences, have a sharp radar for sincerity. They appreciate when brands play in cultural spaces with intent and wit. But they’re equally quick to swipe past — or even call out — brands that feel forced or opportunistic.

The question every marketer needs to ask isn’t just “Are we part of this trend?” but “Are we adding something that feels true to our brand and meaningful to our audience?”

So, what’s the way forward?

AI-powered trend marketing isn’t going away anytime soon. If anything, it’s only getting more sophisticated. But the brands that will truly win are those that approach trends not as a checklist, but as a canvas.

It’s about selective participation — choosing trends that naturally align with your brand’s tone, values, and audience. It’s about layering in your unique voice so that even in a sea of similar visuals, your execution feels unmistakably yours.

Because while AI can generate the visuals, only brands can generate meaning.

And in a crowded, cluttered digital world, meaning is what makes people pause — and remember.

This article is penned by Rutu Mody Kamdar, Founder Jigsaw Brand Consultants.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.