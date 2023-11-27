Opinion: The power of celebrity influence during wedding season and is it really worth it?

Alia Bhatt's upcycled mehendi attire, Anushka Sharma's traditional jewellery, DeepVeer's heartwarming wedding video -- celebrity weddings are more than extravagant affairs; they are a cultural phenomenon.

Am I a consumer of celebrity wedding content? Of course! As someone interested in understanding how market dynamics and the internet respond to these events and to keep up with conversations outside of work, I like to keep up with all the buzz and brand activity around these events.

Celebrity weddings can have a significant impact on the choices people make. They tend to dictate wedding fashion trends, influencing everything from location to decor to the bride and groom's attire. Even a shade of lipstick can become hugely popular as we saw in the case of Alia Bhat’s wedding. This also means you will have to up your budget and buy pricier products, but it's a wedding after all! And that's how powerful a celebrity wedding influence can be. It sets the bar high and makes you rethink all that you had planned for your special day.

What’s interesting to see is the ripple effect of celebrity choices. As a resident of Bangalore, Angadi Silks is a brand that I was aware of, from a distance. But when they became a part of Deepika Padukone’s wedding trousseau, I paid closer attention. Angadi Silk’s sales not only catapulted as a result of Deepika’s choice, it piqued the interest of people across the country.

When a brand approaches a celebrity, it’s different because you know the transactional nature of the relationship. But when celebrities choose a brand out of their own interest, it adds massive value to the brand and gives it instant fame. Such is the power of celebrity influence.

Big fat Indian weddings are a celebration in their own might, but add a mix of celebrity-set trends and you get nothing short of a visual treat! Let's not forget the resplendent backdrops that destination weddings provide.

I can see that the intent of this fad is to go viral on social media or be on par with Bollywood weddings. And if you ask me if it’s really worth it, well, depends on how far you are willing to go.

I always find it interesting to see how different people respond to celebrity wedding choices. For some, it’s the final push they need to zero in on their wedding destination or designer. They may have debated over Sabyasachi or Manish Malhotra many times, but when they see the designs of a celebrity, they know this is the look they want to emulate.

And then there are others who look to them for inspiration. The choker is worn by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick, the garland that a celebrity couple chose, or even the choice of the mangal sutra’s design. It’s choices like these that push brands to create similar products. Popular international brand Bvlgari came up with simple and sleek mangalsutra designs for this very reason.

While these are people who directly look at the brands that celebrities have made a part of their special day, others know to take what they want and recreate it to suit their needs and their budgets. Anyone who has taken a walk down Chandini Chowk will know what I am talking about. While this may not directly benefit the brand, it is a budget-friendly move.

According to Forbes, the great Indian wedding is all set to become greater and grander. Just in 2022, the expenditure on weddings was 3.75 lakh crores! Celebrity weddings have had a massive impact on not just what people wear but also where they get married. Domestic destinations like Udaipur, and Jodhpur and international destinations like Europe, Maldives, and Bali are popular destination choices.

From recreating a choker to renting out a fort, the decision to emulate a celebrity should completely be yours and what works for you. After all, it is your big day. Just don't let the hashtags influence your spending.

That being said, on a personal level, I think weddings, being important life events, should be an extension of your beliefs. It's important for you to be 'you' at your wedding. But in an era of social media tags and one-upmanship, celebrity weddings become the benchmark for many people’s decisions.

Celebrity weddings leave an indelible mark on the wedding industry and business world. Somewhere in between, it's up to the individual to make the smart choice and the brand to capitalize on it.

This article is penned by Deepali Shetty, Co-founder, Narrative – a branding & communications agency.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.