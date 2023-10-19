Cricket World Cup Fever: Winning Strategies for Smaller Indian Brands with Tight Budgets

For the numerous cricket lovers in India, it is never a sport but something that binds people from Chennai to Chandigarh and Kolkata to Kanpur as one tribe. In a country where ‘cricket is a religion, and Sachin is a God’ used to be a popular slogan during the Master Blaster’s playing days, and Kohli is still the King, the World Cup season is a very special time. The fact that this time around, the Cricket World Cup is being hosted in the country makes it an unmissable marketing opportunity for every brand, especially for those with tight budgets. Let’s take a look at the perfect playing 11 that can make your brand ace its World Cup marketing performance:

Cricket-centric content

Cricket runs in the veins of every Indian, and tapping into this passion through cricket-centric content can be a game-changer. Brands can create engaging infographics, statistics, trivia, and fun quizzes related to cricket and the World Cup. For instance, interactive infographics showcasing a player's performance or a team's journey can capture the audience's imagination.

Social media blitz

social media is where the action is during the World Cup. A well-planned social media strategy that leverages trending hashtags, real-time updates, and creative posts can engage cricket enthusiasts. User-generated content, including fan photos and videos, should not be underestimated. Encourage fans to share their World Cup experiences, from match screenings to their prized collections of cricket memorabilia.

Cricket-themed giveaways

People love freebies, and when cricket meets giveaways, it's a match made in heaven. Running cricket-themed contests and giveaways on social media platforms can encourage user participation and significantly boost brand exposure. From predicting match outcomes to creating a World Cup fantasy league, there's no shortage of innovative ways to engage your audience.

Local influencer partnerships

Collaborating with local cricket influencers and fan pages can amplify your brand's reach. These influencers often have highly engaged followers who share a deep passion for the sport. By partnering with them, smaller brands can tap into a ready-made audience that values their opinions and recommendations.

Regional campaigns

India is a diverse nation with unique cultural references and legendary cricketers hailing from various states and cities. Smaller brands can create regional campaigns that resonate with the local cricket-loving audience. These campaigns can highlight local legends and incorporate regional nuances. We often see various restaurants come up with special thalis or dishes named after the World Cup, popular cricketing terms, or players.

Cricket live viewing parties

In almost every major city in India, social media platforms are abuzz with hotels, restaurants, and bars offering special cricket viewing parties with offers like unlimited food and beverages, contests, opportunities to win free cash and goodies, etc. Apparel brands have launched special World Cup collections to resonate with young cricket lovers who wish to dress up in style while watching matches. These are just some things small brands can do to integrate themselves into the world cup frenzy.

Cricket merchandise

The merchandising aspect of the World Cup is a goldmine waiting to be explored. Smaller brands can create and distribute affordable cricket-themed merchandise, such as T-shirts, caps, or accessories. These can be sold online, at local events, or through local partnerships. Even innovative products such as World Cup-shaped earrings for women and mobile phone covers with photos of cricketers are great for brands with tighter budgets.

Data-driven marketing

Data analytics can be a smaller brand's secret weapon. It helps identify the most effective marketing channels and times to reach the target audience during the Cricket World Cup. Using data insights, brands can tailor their content and campaigns to maximize engagement and reach. For instance, using customer data can enable a brand to identify periods during a match when the audience interest is maximum, and it can time its promotions to appear on the audience’s screens accordingly.

PR Stunts

Brands can come up with specially curated offers that can also become high-visibility PR stunts. These can be humorous, innovative, emotionally appealing, or lucrative stunts that align with the game's spirit and entice the viewers to act in a desirable manner. For instance, if your brand sells products online, it can announce a 10% discount across the board on all products on the match days for Team India or so on.

Post-tournament engagement

Once the World Cup has concluded, it's essential to maintain brand relevance and engagement. Smaller brands can't afford to fade into oblivion. Post-tournament, focus on retaining the momentum generated during the tournament. Keep the cricket buzz alive with follow-up campaigns, content, or contests. Brands can integrate their post-tournament marketing efforts with key moments of the tournament, stellar performances, memorable wins, and even trivia contests.

Partnerships with cricket fan clubs

Cricket fan clubs are passionate communities with a deep love for the sport. Smaller brands can partner with local fan clubs and create mutually beneficial promotions and events. These collaborations can be a powerful way to tap into an existing network of fervent cricket enthusiasts.

The Cricket World Cup is a magnificent stage for smaller Indian brands to shine. By strategically tapping into the cricket fever and aligning with the passions of Indian cricket fans, these brands can hit a six and create a lasting impact that goes far beyond the tournament. It's time for smaller brands to bowl over their competition and claim their own World Cup victory. The game is on, and with the right strategies, these brands can undoubtedly love India's hearts and wallets.

This opinion piece is penned by Chandan Bagwe, Founder / Director, C Com Digital