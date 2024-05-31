Day 2 of Goafest 2024: A personal journey

As I stepped into the vibrant atmosphere of Goafest 2024 on Day 2, I couldn't help but feel a rush of excitement and anticipation. Having already experienced the thrill of winning two silver awards for Social Panga's work with Manipal Hospitals and KitKat India on Day 1, I was eager to dive deeper into the festivities.

Today was all about immersion. With my larger team joining me, we attended sessions and masterclasses, soaking up knowledge and inspiration from industry legends and creative heads. I was particularly thrilled to attend the session by the iconic Zeenat Aman – a true fan-girl moment! Her insights and experiences left me starstruck and motivated.

As I navigated the bustling areas of Goafest, I felt like I was walking through a storybook of emotions and stories coming alive. Everywhere I looked, I saw industry professionals, friends, and colleagues united by a shared passion for creativity and innovation. We were all here to celebrate our collective achievements and push the boundaries of what's possible.

Goafest is more than just an awards ceremony – it's an experience that envelops you, leaving an indelible mark on your creative soul. It's a reminder that we work hard and play harder and that our tireless efforts are worth celebrating. As I looked around at the sea of faces, I felt proud to be part of this community, to be among people who speak the language of creativity and innovation.

Day 2 of Goafest has been a whirlwind of emotions, inspiration, and connection. As I reflect on the past 48 hours, I'm reminded of the power of creativity to bring people together, to inspire, and to drive us forward. I can't wait to see what the final day of Goafest has in store and to carry the energy and motivation of this experience back to my work and personal projects.

This article is penned by Sunitha Natarajan, Director of Digital Strategy at Social Panga.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.