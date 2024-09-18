The art of timing: How festive campaigns build emotional connections & drive success

As the festive season approaches, enthusiasm grows not only for consumers but also for businesses looking to catch attention. Brands are under pressure to produce advertisements that resonate, cut through the clutter, and, most crucially, land at the optimal time. With the festive rush comes increased competition, evolving consumer behaviours, and rising media costs, making it essential to get the timing right. Launching a festive campaign at the perfect moment can either elevate a brand’s visibility or risk it being lost in the sea of holiday promotions.

It's best to start planning your festive campaign three to six months in advance to make sure everything goes as planned. This allows you time to think about your target audience, who they are, what they care about and develop content that speaks directly to them. You may begin designing your images, establishing relationships, and acquiring the ideal ad spots. The sooner you begin, the more freedom you will have to prevent last-minute stress and price increases, ensuring your message reaches the right individuals at the right time.

When done correctly, early planning and well-timed launches can lead to a significantly higher return on investment (ROI). It avoids the chaos of last-minute advertisements and enables businesses to build anticipation. However, launching too early risks losing momentum as the holiday season approaches, while waiting too long may result in missing out on peak consumer engagement.

Determining the ideal launch time

1. Key business goals: The campaign's key objectives, whether awareness, sales, or engagement should determine the timeline.

2. Audience behaviour: Knowing when your audience is most responsive, is critical. Early planners, last-minute consumers, and post-holiday bargain hunters all have unique habits that brands should cater to.

3. Competitive landscape: Analysing rival actions allows you to find gaps or saturated periods that you can either avoid or utilise.

4. Media investments: The costs of media placements increase dramatically during the festive season, so proper media planning is critical to maximising impact.

Optimal launch times for festive campaigns

Pre-festive season (Early October - Early November): This is the sweet spot for capturing early shoppers and positioning your brand ahead of the competition. It’s perfect for building anticipation and drawing attention early, but brands may face lower consumer urgency and heavy competition.

Peak festive days (mid-November - mid-December): This is when most consumers are actively shopping, making it a prime period for festive campaigns.Launching during this period allows brands to capitalise on heightened shopping activity. However, competition is fierce, and media costs skyrocket, making it crucial to stand out.

Post-festive season (December 26 - January 2): This period is ideal for targeting bargain hunters and clearing stock after the holidays.While consumer engagement may shift toward discounts, this period can still drive substantial sales if brands adjust their messaging to resonate with the post festive mood.

A balanced approach works best. Launching in late October or early November builds early awareness and lets your brand stay top-of-mind during peak shopping periods. This helps maximise visibility and provides time to handle logistical challenges before the rush.

Consumer behaviour during the festive season

Knowing your audience's behaviour is essential for selecting when to launch. There are three categories of holiday shoppers: early planners, peak time buyers, and last minute rushers. Each demographic approaches holiday buying differently, and your campaign should target them specifically. Early planners are more likely to hunt for offers and prepare properly, whereas peak festive shoppers are frequently swept up in the holiday spirit and motivated by emotion.

Keep a watch on spending habits, too. Value-conscious buyers may respond better to early discounts, whereas bargain hunters would be lured to post holiday bargains. Creating tailored advertisements to cater to these behaviours is a sound idea.

Balancing early market entry and consumer fatigue

Balancing early market entry with the risk of consumer fatigue requires a thoughtful approach. Brands can manage this balance by staggering their launches and tailoring content to different segments. Start with teaser content or early-bird offers, followed by the main promotions closer to the peak festive season. Customising messaging for early planners and last-minute shoppers keeps the campaign relevant throughout.

To prevent content fatigue, diversify formats mixing videos, social media posts, and blog content—while refreshing creative elements regularly. Adding interactive features like polls or contests can maintain engagement, and encouraging user generated content boosts involvement.

Tracking engagement metrics and gathering audience feedback allows brands to adjust in real time, preventing fatigue from setting in.

Successful examples include Apple’s holiday campaigns, which balance early entry with fresh, emotionally resonant content throughout the season. Similarly, 'Coca-Cola’s Christmas Truck' campaign effectively builds anticipation through early November launches, maintaining excitement with consistent yet refreshed visuals and experiential events like the iconic truck tour.

Creativity, media planning, and timing: The critical trio

When it comes to festive campaigns, creativity, media planning, and timing all go hand in hand. Creativity ensures that the campaign stands out among the holiday noise, media planning ensures that it reaches the right audience at the right time, and timing ensures that the message resonates with consumers when they are most likely to engage. While inventiveness is vital all year, the stakes are raised during the holiday season, when consumer expectations are high.

As brands navigate the festive season, careful planning, strategic timing, and unique storytelling are essential for sticking out. The holiday season is a time of intense emotion, tradition, and consumer activity, providing it an excellent opportunity to engage with consumers on a deeper level. By understanding when and how to interact, harnessing consumer data, and combining early entry with the danger of fatigue, marketers can create campaigns that not only attract attention but also leave a lasting impression. Ultimately, those who grasp the delicate combination of innovation, media strategy, and timing will shine, making a lasting impression on consumers long after the holidays.

This article is penned by Dhwani Shah, Head of Media, Schbang.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.








