From Panvel to the Palais: A Cannes dream realised

I live close to Panvel, and for years, my office mantra on busy days was a playful twist on a famous dialogue: Jaldi karo, Panvel nikalna hai. But on June 15th last year, that familiar line took on a surreal new meaning: Jaldi karo, kal subeh Cannes nikalna hai. It was my first time attending the Cannes Lions, the world’s biggest stage for creative and marketing excellence. For years, I had admired the brave, beautiful, and deeply human ideas that won there, work that transcended advertising and sparked cultural and social conversations. I honestly never imagined I’d be a part of that world, and yet, here I was, packing my bag for it.

The journey began long before the flight. The project that got me there, Fit My Feet, was one of the longest and most intense I’ve ever worked on. The insight came from a deep, difficult space, and we spent a considerable amount of time trying to do justice to it. I still remember presenting it to my senior for the first time. He listened quietly, looked at the deck, paused, and simply said, “This is a winner.” No dramatics, just quiet certainty. At that point, Cannes felt distant, but belief had already taken root.

A few weeks after we submitted all our entries, I was called into a meeting with a leadership. I had no idea what it was about. We started discussing our campaign, and he asked me directly, “What do you think – will this win at Cannes?” I replied honestly, “The effort’s been real. Everyone who’s seen it believes in it. That counts.” What he said next completely threw me. He told me the idea had already sparked conversation across the global network. Then came the line I didn’t see coming: "Normally, a Cannes victory precedes the trip. But your work, and our belief in it, makes you the exception this year." At that point, nothing had been officially announced. But just the fact that the campaign had stirred such belief within the organisation – across national and global teams – was enough. That belief itself felt like a win. That moment meant everything.

Even before landing in Cannes, shortlist updates started rolling in – eight of them for Fit My Feet across multiple categories. The whole journey, from the moment I boarded the plane, was filled with this quiet, growing excitement. But nothing could prepare me for what happened on Day One. Fit My Feet won India’s first Gold Lion of the year – one of only two Golds from India in 2024. Holding that Gold Lion on the Palais stage, walking down the Croisette with it in hand while people smiled and congratulated me – it was a moment I’ll carry forever. My boss’s words echoed in my head: Gold toh gold hota hai. To start with a Gold, after having eight shortlists, made it even more special. Walking the stage, posing with leadership, and hearing cheers from people I’d never met – it was surreal.

Since my trip was decided last-minute, most hotels were full. I ended up booking a random BnB, which surprisingly had the most beautiful sea view. Every morning started with quiet coffee and the sound of waves – a calm contrast to the buzzing energy of the festival. The days were packed: attending sessions, meeting people from corners of the globe, having conversations that began over admiration for a campaign and ended in unexpected friendships. Cannes is more than a festival – it’s a lens into what creativity can do when it’s fearlessly honest and beautifully crafted. Work that makes you pause, feel, laugh, cry, or simply say – I wish I had done that. I even met someone who’d seen Fit My Feet in a jury room and told me it sparked one of the most emotional debates they’d had. That moment – genuine, unexpected – reminded me how far the work had traveled. I also bumped into old friends by the work displays – clicking selfies. Those small moments made the whole experience deeply personal and reminded me why we do this.

What surprised me at Cannes was the kind of work that truly stood out. Not just big, loud ideas. The work that stayed with me was clear, honest, human. Sometimes even simple. And that changed how I look at ideas now. I find myself asking – will this be remembered? Will it make someone feel something? Will it matter outside our bubble? Since then, Fit My Feet has gone on to win at almost every major award show. I've probably lost count, but I haven’t lost the gratitude. This journey – from a quiet idea to a global stage – has shifted something in me.

If someone’s going to Cannes for the first time, I’d say: don’t just go to see what won. Go to understand why it won. Don’t run behind famous faces. Talk to strangers. Attend that one talk you think has nothing to do with your category. Carry a notebook. Not just for notes, but for ideas that hit you between sessions. And leave your ego behind. Let the work teach you something. Cannes isn’t just about celebration. It’s a reminder. Of why we do what we do. And what it takes to truly make it count.

