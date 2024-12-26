A new branding playbook: Gen Z, sustainability, & the art of packaging

Picture this, a Gen Z shopper scrolling on their phone, skipping ads that fail to resonate and pausing only when something is labelled as sustainable, personalised, or aesthetic. With attention spans rivaling a TikTok video, branding and packaging have evolved from being mere necessities to becoming a brand’s first handshake with its audience.

Branding and packaging are no longer afterthoughts in product design. For Gen Z customers, they’re deciding factors, a key reason behind their purchases. It’s no longer just about looking good, it’s about being good, socially conscious, authentic, and story-driven.

Let’s unpack (pun intended) this transformation.

The Gen Z factor: Shaping a new normal

Born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Z is a generation that is digital-first and spoiled for choice. Constant connectivity has made it harder than ever to connect with them meaningfully. They aren’t just consumers, they’re cultural gatekeepers. Gen Z values inclusivity, mental health awareness, and climate action. Unlike millennials, who were drawn to perfect aesthetics, Gen Z gravitates toward brands that align with their beliefs. They don’t just buy products, they buy into values.

Here’s a striking stat, in India, 84% of Gen Z actively work to minimise their carbon footprint, and 75% are willing to pay extra for eco-friendly products. Slapping on a shiny label doesn’t cut it anymore. Brands need to tell stories that resonate, stories that come with eco-friendly packaging.

Even more telling, 31% of Indian Gen Z consumers have stopped buying from brands whose products harm the environment. This shift underscores their sharp focus on environmental responsibility.

Packaging: From box to billboard

Let’s face it, Gen Z doesn’t just buy a product, they buy an experience. Packaging, therefore, becomes the first impression, the first handshake.

Take the phenomenon of unboxing videos. A staggering 20% of Gen Z admits to buying products based on their 'unbox-worthiness.' Packaging is no longer just functional, it’s a sharable story.

Here’s how packaging is evolving to cater to this generation:

Interactive Design: QR codes leading to augmented reality experiences or Spotify playlists reflecting the product’s vibe.

Eco-First Designs: Compostable wrappers, refillable containers, and even seed-infused boxes, packaging now reflects a brand’s commitment to the planet.

Minimalism with Meaning: Clean, simple designs resonate with Gen Z, but only if they carry depth. Think Glossier’s understated branding or Starbucks’ reusable cup designs, both subtle but impactful.

Branding: Building trust, not just selling products

Branding today goes beyond catchy slogans and sleek logos. It’s about building trust and relatability. Gen Z has a radar for inauthenticity, if a brand over-promises or lacks transparency, they’ll swipe away in an instant.

The new rules of Gen Z branding:

Honesty over hype: Buzzwords like 'disruptive' or 'game-changing' might sound impressive but often fall flat. Authenticity and vulnerability win. Think Dove’s 'Real Beauty' campaign, which redefined beauty standards and celebrated imperfections.

Community building: Gen Z doesn’t want to be 'sold to,' they want to be part of the journey. Brands like Fenty Beauty thrive by fostering inclusivity and encouraging genuine conversations.

Purpose-driven narratives: Advocating for sustainability or mental health is no longer optional, it’s expected.

Purposeful and Personal

Gen Z wants to feel like a brand exists just for them. Personalisation is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have. Thanks to technology, personalisation has never been easier. Think Nutella jars with your name on them or Nike sneakers customized online.

Purpose over profit: Every aspect of branding, including the wrapper inside the box, must reflect purpose. Brands that give back, minimise environmental footprints, or stand for something meaningful are far more likely to win Gen Z’s loyalty.

Here’s a compelling stat: 80% of Gen Z consumers globally engage more with brands offering tailored experiences, and 71% are more likely to purchase a product if it’s personalised in some way. From seeing their name on a product to participating in the creative process, this generation craves unique, tailored interactions.

Where Does the Industry Go Next?

The branding and packaging game is becoming increasingly nuanced. While global giants have embraced these shifts, even smaller brands are starting to think beyond aesthetics and functionality to address deeper questions.

As experts, we must explore how packaging can educate consumers or how branding can become a platform for advocacy. Packaging and branding are no longer just wrappers, they’re part of a product’s soul.

At ABND, we’ve explored these shifting boundaries to keep brands ahead of the curve. Gen Z might present challenges, but they also offer an unparalleled opportunity to rethink and reshape branding as we know it.

For brands aiming to win over Gen Z, the message is clear, make it personal, make it purposeful, and make it authentic.

This article is penned by Kunal Vora, Founder-Partner, ABND

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.