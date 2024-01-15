Bollywood blockbusters unveil 2024: The art of marketing magic

As the popcorn dust settles for 2023 and the reel drama unfolds for the 2024 lineup, we find ourselves at the crossroads of visual, audio and narrative brilliance and a marketing conundrum. Marketing decisions are as fragile as a chai cup in a moving train with the complexities of reliving an old college relationship. And while the plot twists tighten, here are some of my observations on driving success for a film in 2024.

The Trailer Supremacy

In the world of cine-marketing, the trailer is the ruler. I strongly believe that a trailer has to be a fine symphony of kicks and boots (or whatever is genre of the film, though boots are ruling today), marinated in a well told story that emerges like the monsoon in Mumbai; unpredictable, making a splash, and leaving everyone drenched in the magic of the movie. The trailer has to take people by surprise.

Sangeet Ka Success

Titles like 'An Anirudh musical' are enough to know that the music is as big an element as the story. If your songs have the power to get people to foot-tap and ear-worm; then you might be more likely to walk to the bank laughing. Move over the eye for detail, it's time for some ear for detail.

Social Media the Amplifier

Social media is more serious about reminding than your mom is about that tupperware dabba. Social media consumes over 3 hours of our life daily and if your film is not beeping and saying hello at least 5 times a day, then you are lost cause. What is changing about this narrative is the way the story is told. More real, experiential, immersive and giving a sense of community building.

Less is More

I am not advocating an invisibility cloak for stars, but a strategic appearance plan. Audiences love a dash of mystery, for an actor or the movie. Treat it like the secret masala in the family recipe. Everyone savours it in abundance but is still curious about what goes in it. Frequent appearances in press, pap pages and social media are so last season; it's time for a curated, suspense-filled reveal.

Ground Connect and Bada Hype

Larger than life is not restricted to screens, it's relevant in the marketing too. The frenzy has to be visible. Large crowds, large takeovers are all flavour of the season. Cinema is a celebration, it's all about whistles and hoots. The princely coy clapping is best left to the British test match crowd of yesteryears.

Hype that lasts longer than TV Serials

Forget the 15-day blitz; we're talking about a marketing 'saga.' Building anticipation for a film should start way before the first clapboard snaps shut. Films keep the anticipation ante up for almost a year these days. While the intensity is in the last 21 days, the awareness is year long.

Cinema ki dosti

Cinema is collaborating like never before. Trailers are released by other superstars, directors are anchoring press conferences for other directors. The whole movie business has a Sooraj Barjatya vibe to it. It's a great experience to see this camaraderie and it will only help the business grow and the fans are in for a treat. It's not just about one superstar; it's about a superstar alliance.

So as we embark on this cinematic journey of 2024, let's wish for more intriguing trailers, chart-toppers songs, and social media as real yet discreet as it can be.

This article is penned by Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea.

