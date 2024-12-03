In 2024, the advertising industry witnessed a surge in campaigns striving for diversity and inclusion. While some initiatives set new benchmarks for authenticity, others exposed the thin line between genuine inclusivity and tokenism. As a neurodivergent, queer filmmaker, I have always viewed media as a powerful tool for change.

This belief inspired me and my partner Aalap Deboor to found Much Much Media, a social impact media production company dedicated to telling stories of good, amplifying underrepresented voices. Over time, I realised there was an even greater need for focused, original and branded content that could delve deeper into these stories and offer an affirming perspective. That’s when we launched Much Much Spectrum, our originals division, designed to spotlight lived experiences, particularly around health, disability, and mental health—topics often stigmatised in India.

With this lens, I have seen first hand how representation, when done authentically, can transform societal perceptions and foster empathy. But how inclusive was the ad industry in 2024? Let’s delve into its progress, pitfalls, and pathways forward.

This year brought us several notable campaigns. Apple’s 'The Relay' celebrated athletes with disabilities by showcasing how the company’s accessibility features empower athletes to train and compete at their best.

Similarly, 'D1$@B1LtY is Not a Dirty Word' by Easterseals Southern California tackled harmful stereotypes, with disabled individuals proudly reclaiming their identities.

Campaigns like 'ASSUME THAT I CAN' for World Down Syndrome Day further emphasized the potential and autonomy of individuals with Down syndrome. By urging audiences to rethink biases, these campaigns expanded societal definitions of these identities.

Such efforts are examples of how brands can go beyond surface-level representation. Representation isn’t just about visibility; it’s about how stories are told, who tells them, and whether they resonate authentically with the communities portrayed.

Representation is not a box to tick; it’s a lens to view and shape storytelling. Brands must engage individuals from underrepresented groups in the creative process—not just as subjects but as collaborators. Authenticity stems from lived experiences, and the best campaigns reflect the voices of those they aim to amplify.

Tokenism, on the other hand, undermines these efforts. A campaign featuring diversity for diversity’s sake can feel hollow, eroding trust and brand equity. For example, past campaigns like Channel 4’s “Superhumans” were criticized for language and narratives reminiscent of Victorian-era freak shows. The framing focused more on athletes “overcoming” their disabilities than celebrating their elite talent.

This year, Channel 4 addressed its missteps with 'Considering What?', a campaign aimed at challenging societal biases by asking viewers to rethink their assumptions about Paralympians. The campaign avoided the problematic 'overcoming disabilities' trope, focusing instead on the excellence of Paralympic sport, as entertaining and competitive as any other international fixture. The shift in perspective signals the importance of unlearning and relearning to genuinely represent communities.

Inclusive advertising must go beyond diverse faces to explore the unique cultural, social, and historical contexts of the communities it represents. British Council Arts’ Five Films for Freedom 2024 exemplifies this approach. By showcasing global LGBTQIA+ stories, it not only celebrated diversity in cinema but also highlighted the varying struggles faced by these communities in different regions.

To embrace cultural nuances effectively, brands must invest in research and co-create with communities. Missteps often occur when campaigns generalize or oversimplify experiences, diluting their impact. True inclusivity demands nuance, and brands must strive to get it right.

How can brands ensure that their inclusivity efforts are impactful rather than performative?

Accountability starts with asking the right questions and tracking the right metrics:

Audience Sentiment Analysis: How do the intended communities perceive your campaign? Is it celebrated, critiqued, or ignored?

Representation Benchmarks: Assess the diversity within your creative teams and collaborators.

Long-term Impact: Measure how campaigns influence public attitudes over time.

Tools like diversity audits and inclusive storytelling workshops can help brands evaluate and refine their strategies. However, accountability is not just about metrics, it’s also about intent and follow-through.

Advertising has the power to shape societal narratives. Campaigns like 'The Relay' normalise the presence of disabled individuals in mainstream media, fostering belonging and breaking stereotypes. Similarly, 'ASSUME THAT I CAN' challenges people's notions about people with developmental disabilities, opening doors for broader conversations about equity and opportunity.

Inclusive advertising isn’t just good for business; it’s a catalyst for change. By reflecting society’s diversity, brands can challenge prejudices and inspire action. But implementing inclusive advertising isn’t without its hurdles. Brands often fear backlash from misrepresentation or from audiences resistant to change. Striking a balance between authentic representation and commercialization can also be tricky.

Yet, the opportunities far outweigh the challenges. Inclusive campaigns connect with broader audiences, build brand loyalty, and foster a sense of purpose. In 2024, we saw more brands adopting this approach, signaling a promising shift in the industry.

As we move into 2025, here are some trends to watch in inclusive advertising:

Intersectional Storytelling: Campaigns that address overlapping identities, such as race, gender, and disability.

Community-led Initiatives: Brands collaborating with grassroots organizations and online communities to co-create campaigns.

Inclusive Tech Integration: Leveraging technology to create accessible and inclusive experiences.

Inclusivity is less about perfection and more about intention. The campaigns of 2024 offered a mix of both the contemporary and the imperfect. For brands looking to make a genuine impact, the roadmap is clear: listen, learn, and lead with empathy.

Because when everyone sees themselves reflected in the stories we tell, the world feels a little more like home—and a little less alone.

This article is penned by Aditi Gangrade, Co-founder and C.C.O, Much Much Spectrum

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.