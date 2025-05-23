How India’s small towns are rewriting the rules of branding & content

Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Pagglait, 12th Fail, Panchayat, Mirzapur, and the recent Superboys of Malegaon, these films and OTT series, all set in non-metro regions of India, ironically top the list of 'niche' content consumed by multiplex-going audiences.

According to a FICCI-EY report, 68% of short-video platform users are based in tier-two cities like Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kota, and Patna—regions where the popularity of such content is nearly double that of tier-one cities.

The dynamics of content consumption and brand storytelling has shifted and brands are realising this movement to the non-metro narrative. The narrative is defined by the raw innocence and the authenticity rooted in the real life of 80% of the Indians that are untouched by the so-called premiumisation of the brands, which leads to a fantasy land of advertising. This shift is notably inclusive, emotionally resonant and relatable to the majority of the populace.

No longer confined to the glossy billboards of metro cities or the predictable tones of mainstream storytelling, brands are increasingly turning to smaller towns, regional voices, and hyperlocal cultures to find their next big moment. What’s emerging is a vibrant, diverse, and far more authentic way of connecting with consumers.

Voices from these areas, intentionally not labeled 'small towns' carry a sense of innocence and genuineness. They’re the human equivalent of cat videos: unexpectedly endearing and disarmingly real.

While Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru are typically home to India’s biggest luxury shoppers, people from Tier-2 and 3 towns are now joining along in shopping for high-end footwear, watches, clothing, and accessories. A report by online retailer TATA CLiQ Luxury revealed that 55% of its sales are now coming from the ‘HENRY’ cohort (high earners, not rich yet) residing in cities like Panchkula and Mysore. Despite the lack of luxury shops in the regions’ shopping malls, people from non-metros are flocking to online luxury stores like TATA CLiQ and Aijo Luxe.

For Amazon Beauty, which lists about two million beauty and personal care products from over 360,000 Indian and international brands, 80% of new customers are from Tier-2 and 3 cities, exhibiting the importance of smaller cities for online beauty retailers.

These cities are now the epicenter of digital consumption, driven by inexpensive internet access, dreams of success, and the power of smartphones. This cohort is inspired by metro trends and is writing its own stories, in its own languages and is proud of it. If broken English or its complete absence garners virality, then let that be their anchor to the world of content. Local language, local traditions, and cultural nuances that were once limited to a small geographical pocket are exploding on the internet and social media today, becoming a national craze.

For brands, this means embracing a decentralized, hyperlocal approach to storytelling. Campaigns that once revolved around English or Hindi-speaking urban youth are now being written in Bhojpuri, Tamil, Assamese, or Marathi, each with its own emotional cadence and cultural flavour. This isn’t just translation, it is true cultural adaptation, spanning beyond the North-South divide and across India.

Major Indian consumer goods companies, Parle, Coca-Cola, ITC, Dabur, and Marico, have acknowledged this shift. In response, they are significantly ramping up advertising efforts tailored to rural and small-town India (source: The Economic Times, April 2025).

Can you imagine the iconic Paanch matlab chota Coke ad with Aamir Khan, in a mall, but not at a small-town highway dhaaba?

Consider how FMCG and tech brands are partnering with regional influencers, individuals who may not have massive follower counts but command deep trust and connection within their communities. Their storytelling, rooted in the language and ethos of their audience, brings a kind of credibility mass campaigns often lack. Platforms like ShareChat, Moj, and Chingari have risen to prominence by tapping into the creative and cultural wealth of regional India.

Brands are syncing with the new wave by joining the celebrations of local festivals like Onam, Pongal, and Chhath, not just limiting themselves to national celebrations like Diwali and Holi. In return, they are able to build deeper emotional and cultural connections with consumers. This also demonstrates the brands’ willingness to engage with consumers on a more personal level, rather than simply attracting them from a pedestal.

The evolution of this trend also acknowledges the cultural diversity of the country and its people. For advertising, it opens up a whole new range of stories and insights compared to similar stories told countless times with new faces and locations. Consumers need to see themselves in those stories and feel a closer connection to them than to something aspirational. Real people, like a ticket collector's journey to becoming captain of a national cricket team, appeal and resonate more than an international spy who defeats villains with the most modern gadgets at their disposal.

The rest of India has become the real India. This has pushed brands to look beyond the top five cities, into the homes, daily lives, and struggles of consumers, challenging them to become part of those lives and find relevance there. Brand equity has always been catalyzed by advocacy, and now the playing field has suddenly become larger, and the game more challenging, with multiple alliances to be won over.

Go local, or go home.

This article is penned by Abhishek Jain, Business Director India, VIRTUE Asia



