How skincare brands are redefining the marketing landscape with AI

In my opinion, since early 2020, skincare brands have transformed their marketing approaches, with emerging boutique brands born during the COVID-19 pandemic leading the way. In today’s digital landscape, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the heart of this transformation, reshaping how marketers develop strategies, analyze vast amounts of data, gain insights into consumer behavior, and personalize customer experiences. These brands have introduced fresh energy and intensified competition, leaning into social media platforms—Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter—to engage directly with consumers. To amplify their reach, they rely heavily on influencer marketing, referral programs, and affiliate partnerships, establishing a dynamic, interactive presence that has quickly propelled them into the spotlight.

However, this digital shift has also brought new challenges. Brands now need to maintain continuous visibility, engaging across numerous touchpoints throughout a consumer's day. For instance, a skincare brand might start the day with a ‘refresh your skin’ message and follow up with a midday reminder to ‘hydrate and rejuvenate,’ crafting messages that resonate with the consumer’s daily routine. With audiences rapidly scrolling from one piece of content to the next, brands must sustain high engagement across multiple hours and platforms to capture and retain attention.

Beyond content creation, AI has fundamentally reshaped how skincare brands engage audiences. AI-driven tools allow brands to deliver highly personalized messages across various touchpoints, enabling frequent, individualized communication that would otherwise be impossible. AI ensures that each message reaches the right person at the right time, whether it’s a friendly reminder to reapply sunscreen or a prompt for an evening skincare ritual.

I believe this is where AI’s contribution to data analysis is just as impactful as its creative capabilities. Today, marketing is about understanding the impact of content on consumers, not just disseminating it. A data-driven approach allows skincare brands to stay relevant by adjusting messaging and creative assets in real time based on audience feedback. This responsiveness is invaluable, offering insights into customer sentiment and helping to refine both current campaigns and future product launches.

AI-powered chatbots have become essential for providing 24/7 customer support, especially for skincare brands whose customers often seek personalized advice. Chatbots now assist with a range of inquiries, from basic product information to personalized skin consultations, helping consumers select products suited to their unique needs. This automation enhances customer satisfaction while alleviating pressure on service teams, allowing them to focus on more complex queries. Additionally, chatbots serve as educational tools, sharing skincare routines, tips, and product usage advice that build brand trust.

In the digital age, platforms like Meta, YouTube, and other user-generated content channels act as powerful hubs for brand-audience connection. AI serves as a critical bridge, helping brands navigate the complexities of a fast-paced, data-rich marketing environment. By automating processes and personalizing engagement, AI empowers brands to connect more effectively, turning data into meaningful interactions.

This year, Joy Personal Care launched the JOY KKR 4D Fan-tasy, a grand anamorphic display that captured the excitement of IPL and celebrated our ongoing association with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the third consecutive year. This larger-than-life installation allowed fans to immerse themselves in the spirit of the game in a bold, captivating way. Moving forward, we plan to deepen our integration of AI into future campaigns, creating more personalized, dynamic experiences for our consumers.

In conclusion, the integration of AI into marketing has become essential, and it is crucial for marketers to seize this opportunity and leverage AI's power to elevate their brands. By doing so, they can establish stronger connections with customers and drive sustained business growth.

This article is penned by Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.