Influencer engagement as a marketing voice: A full-funnel strategy

In today’s social media obsessed world, as a company we must ask who is the most trustworthy? Who is the most likely to resonate with our audience to create the most activity, the most awareness for us? In the dynamic realm of digital entertainment, the concept of influencer engagement has been a total game changer. This approach not only captivates the gaming community but also crafts a narrative that extends across the entire marketing funnel – from awareness to conversion. Here we explore how implementing a robust influencer strategy can benefit a brand’s marketing funnel journey.

From Ideation to Interest

To begin with, strategically partnering with influential content creators, brands can tap into their vast follower base, making influencer engagement into a catalyst for building brand awareness. These influencers then become brand ambassadors, introducing the experience to their audience in an authentic and engaging manner – the way they do best. Through a variety of video and static content like live streams, reviews, unboxings, and interactive challenges, influencers create a buzz that goes beyond traditional advertising methods, fostering an organic and enthusiastic connection between the brand and potential patrons. For example, for new launches from brands they can leverage an influencer marketing strategy to garner thousands of views and likes as engagement.

As we go down the marketing funnel, influencer strategy plays a pivotal role in the interest phase. This is when creators with more credibility, relevancy, and expertise come in, sharing their recommendations and reviews. They become trusted sources of information for their audience, and provide audiences with valuable insights to aid in their decision-making process. For example, with brilliant immersive content from influencers, audiences can be transported to a different world, giving them an insider view into the brand’s offerings and ambience. This creates anticipation and interest for the audience, with the interactions between audience and influencer giving us a deeper insight into what people are looking for – not only in their content but also in their preferences.

Comprehensive Influencer Strategies

When it comes to the consideration phase, a comprehensive influencer strategy might involve in-depth walkthroughs of the brand or product, multi-influencer collaborations, or even exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses. By intertwining the influencer's persona with the brand’s unique offerings, marketers can leverage the influencer's rapport with their audience to position their brand as a must-visit/must-see/must-use destination for any kind of enthusiast.

The Last Stage

As we progress towards the end stages of the marketing funnel, conversion and loyalty, it is most imperative to have tailored, targeted content to seamlessly convert interest to action. This is when the influencer strategy must have a call to action and more interactive content like giveaways, discount codes, and contests. Through exclusive promotions, live events, or even personalized interactions with their audience, brands can leverage influencers to bring them to the forefront of their marketing strategy, especially if the influencers are well-chosen and have built a good relationship with their audience. Influencers can actively drive participation through meet-and-greets at outdoor locations, or organize online interactions, creating a sense of urgency and excitement, prompting potential customers to convert their interest into action.

To Conclude

In summation, influencer engagement is not just a tool for marketing, it can be a full-fledged strategy, and a dynamic storytelling tool that brings the audience from start to finish, and turn a passive audience into active customers. Once that conversion has taken place, the brand experience itself will turn active customers into loyal customers, and at the end those loyal customers will in turn become ambassadors to promote the brand themselves. Influencers serve as key players in the success of a brand’s marketing endeavors, and should not be taken lightly or be done half-heartedly. It is necessary to commit to, and trust the process, even though it might be slow moving.

This article is penned by Avanish Agarwal, CMO, SMAAASH