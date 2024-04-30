Making packaging inclusive beyond aesthetics

Packaging design is a multifaceted tool beyond aesthetics and functionality; it communicates, shapes perceptions, and connects with consumers. In today's interconnected world, inclusive packaging is essential, resonating with diverse demographics and embracing differences in abilities, cultural backgrounds, and identities. Embracing diversity isn't just a moral imperative but also a strategic business move, enhancing brand loyalty and reputation as consumers seek alignment with their values. Representation and visibility are critical in inclusive packaging, addressing historical underrepresentation and fostering a sense of belonging among marginalized groups. By authentically representing diverse communities, brands ensure their packaging resonates with a wide spectrum of consumers, enriching the consumer experience and reinforcing inclusivity.

Eg: When we launched the serve-ware brand 'Songbird' for modern Indian consumers, we highlighted customizable usage on the packaging. Demonstrating versatility, like repurposing a dimsum basket for serving idli, reflects innovation and value, resonating with value-seeking Indian consumers. We integrated visual motifs blending local and global culture, embracing our pride in celebrating local traditions. This cultural inclusivity and sensitivity to local pride can drive significant business success in today's market.

Inclusive packaging considers diverse consumer needs, including accessibility features for individuals with disabilities and varied sizes to accommodate different households and lifestyles. For instance, when designing packaging for the 'Enkay' brand of handmade rugs for the USA market, we prioritized ease of transport and sustainability. Our packaging utilized a sustainable canvas of different grades, with added support bands for carrying heavy rugs and a waterproof lining for future use as a laundry bag.

The consumer goods industry especially faces challenges in achieving truly inclusive packaging practices, hindering efforts to embrace diversity and perpetuating stereotypes. For example: Hair product packaging always shows unattainable perfect and voluminous hair, often created with wigs & extensions. Lack of representation in packaging designs overlooks the richness of different cultures and identities, leaving consumers feeling alienated. Stereotyping and bias perpetuated through packaging reinforce societal norms and limit consumer choice, contributing to discrimination and inequality. Additionally, accessibility issues for individuals with disabilities are often neglected, exacerbating social exclusion. Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from both brands and the broader industry. This may involve incorporating diverse perspectives into the design process, challenging stereotypes, and actively seeking feedback from underrepresented communities to ensure that packaging reflects the full diversity of the human experience.

For example, when we were launching a new brand of waterproofing solutions ‘Go-Dry’ our packaging had to also be designed for blue-collar workers who often buy these products. We brought alive the USP and what the product does visually with simple but impactful graphics such that it could even communicate without words for people who couldn't read.

A few ways to do this:

Expanded Market Reach by Catering to Diverse Demographics: Inclusive packaging opens up opportunities for brands to tap into new and underserved markets by catering to diverse demographics. In India, this means more localised packaging that can cater to our smaller towns.

Improved Usability and User Experience: By incorporating features such as easy-open seals, larger font sizes, tactile cues, and ergonomic designs, brands can ensure that their products are accessible and usable by everyone.

For example, when we were launching a new brand ‘Aquaclear’ for PepsiCo, while most of the competition spoke of the physical aspect of water, no one spoke of the psychological & emotional benefits of water, we saw that as an opportunity. We set the brand premise in mental and physical clarity, using a ‘Crystal’ visual device. To succeed, you need to be Crystal Clear. Since its launch, Aquaclear not only grabbed market share but also was voted as the most innovative brand of Zambia in the year 2013.

Conduct Thorough Research on Target Demographics: Begin by conducting comprehensive research to understand the diverse demographics of your target audience. This includes demographics such as age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background, socioeconomic status, and disabilities. Utilize qualitative and quantitative methods, including surveys, focus groups, and market analysis, to gather insights into the preferences, values, and needs of different consumer segments. This research forms the foundation for designing packaging that resonates with diverse audiences.

For example, When PlusOne collaborated with a dairy plant in Cherepovets, Russia, we tapped into the region's rich history and local heritage. The Volga's significance and Cherepovets' legacy of providing milk evoke strong childhood memories for locals. Leveraging the nostalgia for rural life and natural goodness, we named the brand 'Goodness Farm' in 1932. Our circular packaging design resembles a quality seal, symbolizing authenticity and unity within the region. This distinctive architecture not only enhances product appeal but also reinforces our brand's values, bringing all products under one umbrella while driving value back to the mother brand.

Avoid Stereotypes and Depict Diversity Authentically: Strive to depict diversity authentically by representing a range of identities, experiences, and perspectives which are inclusive and respectful of different cultures, genders, abilities, and backgrounds. This may involve featuring diverse models, spokespersons, and imagery that reflect the real-world diversity of your target audience.

Prioritize Accessibility Features for Individuals with Disabilities: Consider incorporating features such as easy-open seals, tactile indicators, larger font sizes, and clear labeling to accommodate a variety of needs and abilities. Consult with experts in accessibility and inclusive design to ensure that packaging meets the needs of individuals with diverse disabilities, including visual impairments, motor impairments, and cognitive disabilities.

This article is penned by Gautam Patil, Co-Founder & Head of Design, PlusOne.