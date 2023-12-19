Opinion: How marketing on the sea is becoming an attractive opportunity for brands

In the evolving landscape of marketing, where creativity and uniqueness are key, the sea has emerged as an extraordinary platform for brands seeking novel ways to connect with their audience. Unlike traditional advertising channels, marketing on the sea allows brands to interact with consumers in a relaxed and leisurely environment. Whether it's through experiential activations, product showcases, or exclusive events on board, brands have the opportunity to create memorable and personalised experiences for their target audience.



With its giant vessel and oceanic views, it provides an exclusive canvas for brands to showcase their products or services in a setting that is both captivating and aspirational. The premium cruise experience offered becomes a unique storytelling platform for brands, allowing them to position themselves in an environment synonymous with opulence.



Captive audience

One of the standout advantages of marketing on the sea is the captive audience it offers. A cruise provides a confined yet diverse group of passengers who are seeking relaxation, adventure, and new experiences. Unlike traditional advertising where messages might be easily overlooked or ignored, marketing on the sea places brands in a unique position to capture the undivided attention of passengers who are open to exploring and engaging with the offerings presented to them during the cruise.

This captive audience provides an exceptional opportunity for brands to make a lasting impression.



Innovative backdrops

The sea, as a mobile and versatile platform, allows brands to reach diverse and geographically dispersed audiences. Cruises, with their varied itineraries covering different destinations, become a vessel for brands to strategically tailor their marketing efforts.

The geographical versatility of marketing on the sea is a game-changer for brands looking to expand their reach. Whether it's targeting a specific regional market or gaining international exposure, cruises facilitate a strategic approach that allows brands to amplify their presence and relevance in various markets.

Lifestyle marketing - Creating aspiration

Marketing on the sea provides a unique opportunity for lifestyle marketing. Brands can align themselves with this aspirational lifestyle, creating a powerful association between their products and the elevated experience offered on board.

The premium cruise experience becomes a canvas for brands to showcase not just their products but the lifestyle and values they embody. Whether it's high-end fashion, luxury goods, or gourmet experiences, Cordelia Cruises provide a platform for brands to position themselves as integral components of a sophisticated and exclusive lifestyle. This form of marketing transcends the transactional and becomes a means of creating desire and aspiration among the target audience.

More partnerships

Collaborations and partnerships have become increasingly popular in the marketing landscape, and the maritime setting provides a unique context for such collaborations to thrive. Whether it's exclusive onboard events, co-branded experiences, or joint marketing campaigns, the sea becomes a space where brands can seamlessly integrate with the cruise experience.

Cruises actively seeks partnerships that enhance the overall cruise journey for passengers. From renowned chefs creating exclusive menus to fashion designers showcasing their collections through onboard events, collaborations on the sea offer a level of exclusivity and novelty that is unparalleled.

More avenues for marketing

Beyond the traditional avenues of marketing, the sea offers a multitude of unique opportunities for brands to showcase their products and services. Cruises, with its various onboard spaces, events, and activities, provides a diverse range of avenues for brands to market themselves. Whether it's through sponsored entertainment events, branded leisure activities, or product placements in common areas, brands have the flexibility to choose the avenues that align most closely with their marketing objectives.

Marketing on the sea extends beyond traditional print or digital advertisements. It becomes an immersive experience where brands are woven into the fabric of the cruise journey. This diverse range of marketing avenues ensures that brands can tailor their approach to align with the interests and preferences of cruise passengers.

Word of mouth

Word of mouth remains one of the most powerful forms of marketing, and the sea creates an environment where positive experiences can easily translate into enthusiastic recommendations. With its commitment to providing a premium and memorable experience, becomes a catalyst for positive word of mouth.

Passengers sharing their cruise experiences, whether through social media, travel blogs, or simply through conversations with friends and family, become inadvertent brand ambassadors. This organic form of marketing further amplifies the reach and influence of brands associated with the cruise.

The synergy between cruises and brand marketing opens up a realm of possibilities where the sea becomes not just a mode of transportation but a stage for innovative and impactful brand experiences.



This article is penned by Nitinjit Singh Bawa, Head Marketing, Cordelia Cruises