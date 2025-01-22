Demystifying media quality: Key facts and insights for marketers

With rapid technological advancements, the digital media landscape is expanding at an accelerated pace – offering emerging social, streaming, gaming, and shopping platforms that provide unique opportunities for advertisers to engage with their target audience. This growth is underscored by the substantial increase in investments allocated to digital marketing each year. The recently released winter update of MAGNA’s "Global Ad Forecast" reported that media owners' net advertising revenues (NAR) surged to $933 billion in 2024, marking a remarkable 10.3% growth compared to 2023.

The landscape has also become more competitive, with many brands using digital marketing to generate awareness, interest, and sales for their products or services. In this fiercely competitive digital landscape, the significance of media quality cannot be overstated for advertisers striving to stand out. With the prevalence of fraud and the potential risks associated with ads being displayed alongside inappropriate content, prioritising media quality is paramount. And while there is a growing recognition of media quality within the industry, as evidenced by a DV and WARC survey revealing that 91% of APAC marketers consider it a critical measurement criterion, there is still progress to be made. Despite this acknowledgment, only 17% of APAC marketers are actively measuring across all four pillars of media quality.

With that in mind, we will explore some essential facts about media quality that every advertiser should know to succeed in the digital advertising race.

Fact No. 1: Media quality is the foundation of successful digital campaigns

Media quality serves as the bedrock of effective digital campaigns. It extends beyond ad placement to encompass how intended consumers receive ads. It has four core components holistically covering all the important aspects of digital marketing. When properly measured and mastered, digital campaigns can achieve great success.

Fact No. 2: The four pillars of media quality

Viewability: Did Your Ad have the opportunity to be seen? Brand Safety & Suitability: Did your ads appear in safe and suitable environments? Fraud Prevention: Did real people view your ads? Geography: Did your ads serve in the correct geography?

These four components collectively constitute media quality, laying the groundwork for campaign performance.

Fact No. 3: Using a perfect combination of pre-bid and post-bid technologies is the way to go

Achieving the highest media quality requires a balanced approach utilising both pre-bid and post-bid technologies. Pre-bid technology acts as a quality control checkpoint before bidding on ad space, while post-bid technology provides insights into any quality issues post-placement, ensuring ads are served in suitable environments.

Fact No. 4: Regional disparities in viewability rates

Viewability rates vary significantly across regions. For instance, in APAC, specifically in India, 79% of video ads and 70% of display ads are viewable, contrasting with Japan, where only half of display ads are viewable, as per DV’s 2023 Global Insights Report.

Fact No. 5: Impact of current events on brand suitability

Local and global events can rapidly influence brand suitability violations. Navigating brand safety and suitability becomes notably difficult during election periods, with potential violations carrying significant ramifications. According to DV’s recently released Global Insights Report, 56% of APAC media buyers express varying degrees of concern regarding maneuvering through political news in 2024, and rightfully so, because the same report also found that the period preceding the 2022 Indian Presidential election, held on July 18, saw a doubling of inflammatory political and news content. This surge reached its peak on June 27, just two days prior to the nomination deadline, increasing to 860% above the year-to-date average.

Fact No. 6: Ad fraud extends beyond purely financial losses

Contrary to popular belief, ad fraud goes beyond wasted spending, potentially tarnishing brand reputation and leading to legal repercussions. Vigilance against ad fraud is essential to safeguarding brand integrity and ensuring a positive user experience.

In the fast-paced world of digital marketing, mastering media quality is essential for driving successful campaigns. By understanding and addressing the four pillars of media quality – viewability, brand safety and suitability, fraud prevention, and geographic accuracy – marketers can optimise their ad spend, protect their brand reputation, and achieve better campaign outcomes. With these insights, marketers can navigate the complexities of today’s digital media landscape and stay ahead in the digital media race.

This article is penned by Samir Karpe, Country Manager, Scibids, DoubleVerify.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.