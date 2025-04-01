Monetisation strategies in the entertainment industry: New developments for creators & talent

If there’s one thing clear about the Indian entertainment industry, it’s that the only constant is change. Those with the power to adapt and evolve will quite literally be ahead of the curve and succeed. Revenue from advertising through in-stream ads or views and engagement are de rigueur. Naturally, monetiSation strategies have rapidly evolved since the willingness to spend on premium content is on the rise. For instance, revenue in the Indian video Streaming (SVoD) market will hit $2.30 billion this year with a CAGR of 8.78% till 2029, when it peaks at $3.22 billion. That’s a whole lot of money up for grabs. So here are just some of the most popular revenue strategies that seem to be working for Indian creators.

Subscription-based content

Everyone from creators to national newspapers are offering their loyal communities an opportunity to get closer. Whether it’s original content, edit meetings, substack exclusives or even BTS, offering followers something that is not readily available to everyone has been a great way to not just to bring in the revenue but also double down on community building. Internationally, we’re seeing how platforms like Patreon and Ko-fi are helping creators in this precise way. YouTube remains the largest video streaming service in India, generating ₹14,300 crore in revenue in 2024, followed by Meta, JioStar, and Netflix. The subscription-driven video-on-demand (SVoD) market saw a strong resurgence in 2024, adding approximately 15 million new subscriptions. This growth has pushed the total number of streaming video subscribers in India to 125 million, a figure expected to more than double to 287 million by 2029. With this rapid expansion, content creators have a significant opportunity to capitalize on subscription-based content, tapping into a growing audience willing to pay for quality and exclusive content.

Live streaming & Brand collaborations

With the advent of Channel Memberships, creators are now able to monetise YouTube subscriptions to access exclusive content. Take YouTube’s Partner Program, which requires meeting two eligibility criteria: 500 subscribers and 3,000 public watch hours; or 1,000 subscribers with 4,000 watch hours. If you cross the former, a channel is eligible for super chat super stickers and product listings. Crossing the latter will enable monetisation through in stream ads. Plus, with the addition of social commerce, they can offer their followers the opportunity to purchase directly. There’s also gifting where fans can directly support their favorite creators.

Brand consulting

We’ve seen how brand collaborations take place. Influencers/ creators endorse products and services to their followers and influence their purchasing decisions. Taking that a step further is when brands ask creators to come on board to leverage their audience. This could look anything like getting valuable feedback in real time or simply just advising on the way forward when it comes to resonating with a target demographic. This could include advice on social media strategy, audience analysis and targeting, content creation, campaign planning and execution and overall brand positioning.

Co-branded merch and original merchandise

A great example here is the creator driven merchandise platform, Merch Garage that regularly collaborates with creators to release co-branded apparel and products. Everyone from Prajkta Kohli to Saransh Goila and CA Rachana Ranade has a range of merchandise retailing on the website. Siddharth Kerkar, for instance is also a multidisciplinary artist who has founded immersive spaces like Sopo Goa, Feri Bar, Dali & Gala, and Room One. His Goa Affordable Art Fest supports emerging artists. Larissa D’sa too ventured into luxury jewellery with Beyond Larrisa. CarryMinati as well (Ajey Nagar) collaborated with Bangalore-based brand Arctic Fox to develop a series of gaming backpacks. Others like Vishnu Kaushal launched their own merchandise named Peach by Vishnu and retailed it D2C. Same for Bhuvan Bam with Youthiapa 2.0. It’s usually a win-win for both, creator and retail brands in this case. Plus, even audiences get to have a piece of their favourite creators’ official merch.

Sponsorship, affiliate marketing, and merch sales

Whether you’re a musician, influencer, or filmmaker, platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are real money-making platforms. With sponsorships, affiliate marketing, exclusive content subscriptions, and merch sales, the sky's the limit now and the best part is there are no gatekeepers. Brands are collaborating with everyone, whether you’re a celebrity or a micro creator. As long as you’re authentic, able to build a loyal community of followers, there’s an avenue to generate revenue.

Challenges and opportunities for creators

Navigating the entertainment industry as a creator comes with its fair share of challenges. The landscape is constantly shifting with changing algorithms, evolving platforms, and the fast pace of adaptability. With millions of creators grappling for attention; creators need a strong personal identity, a compelling story, and a solid marketing strategy to make an impact all the while focusing on authenticity. Creators at the nascent stage today juggle different acts like being their marketers, social media managers, business negotiators, or even tech support. Having said that, creators also have greater control over their tasks, no longer needing to go through traditional gatekeepers to share their content. The internet has surpassed geographical boundaries; a musician/creator in Nigeria can build a fan base in Japan or an Indian standup comedian can create waves in the U.S. The industry is unpredictable, but for those who can adapt the potential is limitless.

This article is penned by Preranaa Khatri, Chief Business Officer, Only Much Louder

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.