Finding the masala moment: Why brands need to be choosy with moment marketing in India

Picture this: Diwali night, the air thick with the fragrance of gulab jamuns and fuljhadis. Millions of Bharatiyas tuned in to the cricket World Cup final, hearts in throats, nerves on edge. These, my doston, are moments that grip the Indian dil, moments that brands scramble to hijack with witty tweets and flashy ad campaigns. But hold your horses, because moment marketing, while tempting as a rasgulla, it still is a tightrope walk in traditional wear. One misstep, and you're not just facing brand blacklash (Mooh kala), you're risking cultural faux pas and a bandwagon of trolls having a field trip.

So, why is it crucial for brands to be choosy with moment marketing? Let's pepper up the conversation with some reasons, shall we?

Finding the Niche Masala

Not every moment is your cup of chai. Diwali, Holi, cricket matches – these are big-ticket moments, sure, but they're also filled with brands vying for attention. The formula lies in finding the niche moments that your target audience can resonate with. Take the example of Zomato, they always capitalize on moments in the best possible way. They not only cleverly tap into a trending topic, but also link it to their brand message of delivering food with a dash of humour. It’s all about finding the right meme for the right moment!

Looking for Brand Connect?

Moment marketing isn't just about jumping on the brandwagon (following other brands). It's about building a ‘real’ connection with your audience. If your brand has no organic connect to the moment, you'll stick out like Karela fry at a dessert counter. Remember all those posts featuring an awkward celebrity randomly wishing everyone "Happy Dussehra"? It reeked of forced festive fervour and left viewers feeling like they'd just bitten into a stale samosa. So, before you pull out the marketing guns to leverage a moment or ride a trend, ask yourself: Does this moment truly reflect your brand values?

The Power of Cultural Nuance

A land of diverse cultures, each part of India has its own unique traditions and sensitivities. What might be funny in Punjab could be absurd or offensive in Tamil Nadu. Take the case of a brand that created a film in which coloured the national flag on walls to deter people from spitting on them. It backfired spectacularly, with accusations of cultural appropriation and disrespect. Also, the allegation that the concept was stolen from a short film which was released years ago. Remember, ignorance is not bliss when it comes to moment marketing. Do your research, understand the cultural context, and ensure your campaign celebrates, not appropriates, the spirit of the moment.

Authenticity over Opportunism

Consumers are smart, savvy, and can sniff out inauthenticity from a mile away. A hurriedly thrown-together campaign that reeks of opportunism will only lead to brand disappointment. Instead, the focus should be on creating real experiences that connect with your audience. Collaborate on community initiatives, partner with local artists or just share heartfelt messages that celebrate the spirit of the moment. Remember, the brands that created relevant and real content during the lockdown with their take on ‘Work from Home’ are still the ones we trust and admire. It’s about building genuine connections, not just fleeting moments.

The Long Game, Not the Quick win

Moment marketing shouldn't be a one-night stand. It's a long-term relationship with your audience. Use moments to engage in conversations, create lasting memories and gather feedback. Remember, the brand that leveraged the "Chandrayaan 3" landing on the moon to inspire national pride with their campaign “chai on the moon" helped them earn a place in the hearts of Indian consumers beyond the moment's buzz.

So, the next time you're tempted to jump on the ‘brandwagon’ of a trending Indian moment, remember – choose wisely. Find the piece that matches your brand, connect with your audience in an authentic manner, and celebrate the moment with sensitivity, Cultural and regional. In the land of vibrant traditions and passionate emotions, moment marketing should never be about quick wins; it should be about creating a lasting impact that leaves a good taste in the minds of your customers, long after the fireworks have faded.

Now, go forth and market, but do it with a generous sprinkle of chai, a dash of respect, and a whole lot of heart!

This article is penned by Sudish Balan, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide.

