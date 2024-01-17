The power of personal branding: Navigating success in India’s dynamic landscape

Who comes to mind when you hear the words 'power', 'trust', 'strength', or even ‘fraud’? That individual whom you see in your mind is personal branding at play. It is the unique quality that you associate with someone based on what you have surmised about them from what you have read or heard in the media. Earlier, personal branding as a concept was mostly reserved for celebrities, politicians, and athletes. Today, however, anyone can aspire to make it a part of their lives. We’re not referring to accidental personal branding, where someone’s funny or amusing video goes viral and they get their 15 minutes of fame. We’re talking about a carefully curated approach where an individual can build their own personal brand, cultivate it, and reap the benefits from the goodwill it generates.

In the days of yore, back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, handing out business cards was acceptable as a very basic form of personal branding. But then the internet happened, and the world was not the same anymore. Today, the internet sees, hears, and records everything we say. When something is out there, there’s no putting it back. Consider the case of Ashneer Grover, whose colourful phone call with a bank employee had netizens calling for a boycott of his beleaguered former company. Even in such an instance, there is hope, but not when one wants to build a bad boy image for themselves.

Personal branding has several aspects to it, and most of them work out in a person’s favour when applied soundly. In business, especially when entrepreneurs build a strong personal brand for themselves, they are respected as leaders in their fields, and their companies are looked at in a favourable light. Take the case of Shradha Sharma, who has managed to successfully position herself as a thought leader in the Indian startup ecosystem. Her personal brand reflects her commitment to storytelling and supporting budding entrepreneurs. In stark contrast is Karishma Mehta, the founder of Humans of Bombay, whose online controversy caused a backlash online and impacted the brand overall, leading to a loss of followers. While there is more to the Humans of Bombay saga, it was the way in which the founder of the photoblog handled the letter from Humans of New York founder about appropriating his idea and heavily monetizing it.

Another example would be that of Nandan Nilekani and Narayana Murthy. The co-founders of Infosys are both worlds apart when it comes to how their brands are perceived online. While Murthy, after his call for a 70-hour work week, faced a barrage of criticism, Nilekani’s brand remains strong on the backs of the discussions about unlocking India’s potential with artificial intelligence.

So far, we are clear that personal branding can be a double-edged sword, which can work as a tool to build trust and visibility and cut one down to size at the same time. It would be ideal, then, to be judicious while crafting one’s own brand, especially in a country like India where there are complex contexts that one needs to traverse through and understand while creating a personal brand for oneself.

It would be useful, then, if people were to keep in mind a few crucial points when they approach personal branding.

Some do’s to keep in mind

Be authentic: Maintain authenticity, as seen in the 'Humans of Bombay' controversy. Transparency and originality build trust with your audience.

Balance personal and professional opinions: Like Sundar Pichai, who got stung when he failed to balance the narrative in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, leaders need to balance their personal opinions with their professional responsibilities. Your personal brand should reflect your values while aligning with your professional role.

Consistency: Delivering quality on time each time is what is needed to build trust and recognition. A good example would be the YouTube influencer and comedienne Saloni Gaur, who came from nowhere and established herself as a social commentator by consistently delivering quality comedy content.

Sensitivity: No person or brand aims to fail spectacularly on social media, yet we see a whole lot of such examples. This is because India, with its cultural nuances and societal expectations, demands a nuanced and complex approach, which numerous brands and personalities have realised to their chagrin. In such a scenario, it is always wise to seek counsel from communication professionals.

Some don’ts to abide by

Plagiarism and Ethical Missteps: The 'Humans of Bombay' controversy serves as a warning against practices that walk the fine line between inspiration and plagiarism. Definitely avoid shortcuts that compromise your integrity, as tempting as they may seem at the time.

Neglecting Public Perception: Sundar Pichai's tweet controversy shows the impact of public perception on personal branding. Consider how your actions may be perceived by your audience and stakeholders.

Insensitivity in Marketing: As the world saw an unprecedented slew of violent, anti-government protests, Pepsi and Kendall Jenner thought it would be a nice idea to trivialise actual social justice movements. The brand realised that it acted tone deaf in that instance and pulled back the ad.

In a world where Taylor Swift fans (Swifties) cause seismic activity and where a billionaire like Kanye West can find his net worth slip through his hands like water, it is amply clear that your personal branding is way too important to leave to chance. With authenticity and consistency as your two guiding principles, building a brand for yourself should not be a tough ask.

This article is penned by Jaideep Shergill, Co-Founder, Pitchfork Partners.