From trends to timelessness: Rethinking social media approaches in dry spells

Humans are 22 times more likely to remember stories than facts or figures alone, according to social researchers*. Arguably, this is more evident in the advertising world than in any other realm of business. How?

Well, customers who are emotionally connected to a brand provide a 306% higher lifetime value*. As advertisers in a world dictated by social media where average attention spans have gone down to just a few seconds, this insight is crucial to reaching out to consumers (and potential buyers) with your brand story.

However, in a dynamic world where trends come and go at the speed of a scroll, brands often find themselves grappling with dry spells in engagement. It's such challenging periods that make most brands constantly re-evaluate and reinvent their strategy to keep up with the competition.

To tide over this torpidity, you must navigate social media with an interesting mix of the latest trends and timeless principles. Here's how:

Your Brand, Your Story

At the heart of any successful brand, lies its story. Endorsing and (often) reinforcing your brand's narrative can breathe new life into your social media strategy. Reach out to your audience with your Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) and your brand's Reasons to Believe (RTBs) in a way that resonates with your audience. This way, your narrative will become more than just a fleeting trend, leaving a lasting impression.

Stay True To Core Sentiments

In chasing relevance, it's easy to lose sight of your brand's core sentiments. However, it is no surprise that the most successful brands are those that stay true to their principles. While changing with times is essential, it's equally crucial not to compromise on your brand's fundamentals. Authenticity not only resonates with consumers but also fosters trust and loyalty.

Influencing Through Influencers

Believe it or not, the most powerful storytellers in this digital age are social media influencers. They are the face and voice of their millions of followers. Collaborating with influencers who align with your brand values can be more cost-effective than any celebrity endorsement. These influencers build a bridge between your brand story and their engaged followers, who come from various age and social groups. This creates a personal connection that transcends traditional advertising.

Short Videos, Lasting Impact

As mentioned earlier, the attention span of the audience has narrowed to a few seconds as these are the times of reels and memes, which are dime a dozen. Yet, this short-format video content has become a cornerstone of successful social media strategies. Not only do these videos engage the audience in no time but also spread like wildfire on social media. In fact, an engaging meme your brand creates might reap you more rewards than any other advertisement you have ever made.

Back To Basics

Getting back to the basics occasionally is never a bad idea. While trends come and go, consistency is the key to maintaining a robust brand presence, especially during dry spells. Contests, giveaways, and promotions not only provide value to your brand but also encourage active audience participation. Such regular and steady engagement ensures that your brand stays in the spotlight, even in the absence of major trends.

KYC -- Know Your Customers

What is a brand without its customers? No matter how many strategies you try or reels you make, if your customer isn’t well-engaged with your brand or doesn’t feel well-connected, there is hardly anything you can do to make them keep coming back. Such engagement is not just about likes and shares, it’s about a truly immersive brand experience. Providing opportunities for consumers to directly experience your product not only fosters a sense of community but also turns passive followers into active participants.

Transparency Is Key

Consumers crave authenticity. No matter how big a brand you have built, you got to showcase your product in direct consumption for the new-age customers. Whether through behind-the-scenes glimpses, unboxing videos, or user-generated content, revealing the essence of your brand builds trust. Such authenticity is a powerful tool to set your brand apart from the noise of fleeting trends. After all, there is no secret sauce to navigating dry spells on social media, only finding a balance between timeless authenticity and strategic adaptation. Remember, in the world of social media, timeless stories are the ones that leave a lasting imprint in the hearts of your audience.

This article is penned by Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder & Director, Mixed Route Juice.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.