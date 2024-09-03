The power of festive packaging: How it transforms consumer behaviour

Festivals are the lifeblood of Indian culture. With each celebration, there’s an explosion of colour, emotion, and of course, shopping! From the twinkling lights of Diwali to the vibrant hues of Holi, Indian festivals are a marketer’s dream, offering the perfect opportunity to engage with consumers on a deeply emotional level.

People prep for these celebrations by painting and accessorizing their homes, slipping into their ethnic best, visiting loved ones, and indulging in sweets, gifts, and fireworks. And let’s not forget, this is also the time when they splurge on new cars, the latest gadgets, and even that fancy fridge that talks back! Just as people get their homes and wardrobes ready for the big show, brands too need to roll up their sleeves and get festive-ready. So, how do they do it? The secret sauce is festive packaging—let’s unwrap it, shall we?

Why festive packaging works: The psychology behind the sparkle

Festive packaging in India is more than just a pretty box—it’s a powerful marketing tool that taps into the emotions, traditions, and buying behaviours of consumers. But why does it work so well, especially in a market as diverse as India? Let’s break it down:

Emotional connection to festivals: Festivals in India are deeply rooted in tradition and emotion. Diwali, for instance, isn’t just about lighting diyas; it’s about family gatherings, sharing sweets, and exchanging gifts. When a brand’s packaging reflects these traditions—like Cadbury’s Diwali gift boxes adorned with diyas and rangoli designs—it resonates on a personal level, offering nostalgia and joy wrapped in purple.

The joy of gifting: If there’s one thing that Indians love more than food during festivals, it’s gifting. Whether it’s Rakhis on Raksha Bandhan, dates on Eid, or chocolates on Valentine’s Day, the act of giving is almost as sweet as receiving. Brands that design their packaging to look like a gift—complete with festive motifs, rich colours, and intricate patterns—tap into this cultural norm, making their products an attractive choice for gift-givers.

Creating a sense of urgency: Limited-edition festive packaging creates a sense of urgency. When consumers see a product wrapped in festive cheer, they know it’s a special edition, available only for a short time. This encourages impulsive buying behaviour. For example, Nestlé’s limited-edition KitKat flavours during Diwali or Holi often fly off the shelves because consumers don’t want to miss out on these unique offerings.

Cultural relevance and respect: In a diverse country like India, where festivals vary greatly by region, culturally relevant packaging can make a big impact. When a brand acknowledges and respects local customs and traditions through its packaging, it builds trust and loyalty. For instance, brands that use green and gold during Eid or incorporate peacock feathers for Janmashtami demonstrate an understanding and respect for the culture, which resonates well with consumers.

Standing out in the crowd: Festive packaging gives your product a competitive edge, allowing it to stand out among regular packaging. When every brand is trying to woo the consumer with festive colours and designs, a well-thought-out, season-specific packaging can help you not only strengthen your brand identity but also boost your perceived value. Imagine your product sitting next to plain old regulars—who do you think wins?

How to create festive packaging that steals hearts

Now that we’ve unpacked why festive packaging works, let’s dive into the how. Designing festive packaging is like planning the perfect party—there are many elements that need to come together just right. Here are some key strategies:

Leverage cultural symbols: When in India, do as the Indians do. This means infusing your packaging with traditional symbols and motifs that speak to the festival at hand. For Diwali, think diyas and rangoli; for Rakhi, imagine intricate rakhi designs. When Cadbury introduced Raksha Bandhan-themed chocolate boxes with a designated space for a rakhi, it wasn’t just packaging—it was an experience, one that consumers could relate to and cherish.

Use festive colours: India is a country where colour speaks louder than words. For each festival, there’s a palette that instantly resonates—red and gold for Diwali, green for Eid, and splashes of rainbow for Holi. Using these colours not only attracts attention but also immediately signals the relevance of the product to the festival, making it more appealing.

Create an experience: Festive packaging should go beyond aesthetics and offer an experience. Whether it’s an interactive element like a peel-back label revealing a festive message, or a QR code that leads to a digital Diwali greeting, these small touches can create a memorable unboxing experience. For example, Paper Boat’s Diwali packaging often includes stories or trivia about the festival, making the product more than just a drink—it becomes a part of the celebration.

Keep it true to the brand core: Don’t lose sight of who you are as a brand amidst all the festive glitter. Your festive packaging should tie back to your core messaging. For instance, Amul’s clever use of festival-themed packaging always aligns with its overall brand narrative of taste and tradition. Whether it's Amul’s butter girl celebrating Diwali or Holi, the message stays consistent while still embracing the festive spirit.

Keep it simple, yet elegant: While it’s tempting to go all out with festive designs, sometimes less is more. Take Almond Branding’s Packaging Design for Hershey’s Exotic Dark during Valentine’s Day. They balanced sophistication with romance by combining a sleek, chocolatey product shot with the concept of “Love is in the Air,” all tied together with a DIY kit inside the packaging.

Festive packaging in India is a blend of art, culture, and psychology. It’s about more than just catching the consumer’s eye—it’s about creating a connection, telling a story, and becoming a part of the celebrations. By understanding the cultural nuances and emotions tied to each festival, brands can create packaging that not only stands out on the shelves but also resonates deeply with consumers. So, whether you’re designing for Diwali, Eid, Christmas or any other festival, remember: the right packaging can make your product the star of the celebration!

This article is penned by Shashwat Das, Founder of Almond Branding



Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.