Preparing OOH for a sustainable future

As the world grapples with environmental challenges, businesses across industries are rethinking their impact on the planet. Out-of-home (OOH) advertising, once dominated by paper, vinyl, and lights, is now poised to play a crucial role in building a better, greener world. Globally, the industry has started working towards net zero goals with the singular objective of reducing the carbon emissions associated with OOH campaigns. In India, the paradigm shift towards sustainability, especially in the OOH segment has only just begun and is not without its challenges. But it is within these challenges that opportunity lies. As brands and marketers seek to align with eco-conscious values, the future of OOH must be built on responsible practices and a clear, unified vision to contribute to a sustainable future.

Here’s how the OOH industry can pivot to embrace sustainability and create campaigns that are both impactful and environmentally responsible.

The green shift – Transition to eco-friendly OOH materials

The OOH displays are typically made from PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), a material notorious for being difficult to recycle and harmful to the environment. Today, brands and government bodies are evaluating the shift towards using recycled or recyclable materials, and there's an increased demand for sustainable alternatives such as eco-friendly fabrics and biodegradable plastics. States such as Kerala have put in place green protocols and banned the use of flex made from PVC for publicity materials and instead have been promoting the use of recyclable and environment-friendly materials.

In addition, the use of water-based inks is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional solvent-based options and can effectively reduce the carbon imprint of printed advertisements.

We can also significantly reduce our carbon imprint with the conversion of self-regulating solar illumination systems that are specially designed for large-format OOH advertising.

Digital displays - The intersection of technology & sustainability

While digital OOH (DOOH) displays may not seem like an obvious choice for reducing environmental impact, advancements in technology are changing that narrative.



Energy-efficient LED screens, which consume less electricity than older technologies; and digital billboards powered by renewable energy resources like solar or wind power are paving the way for greener alternatives to conventional billboards. Not only do these innovations reduce material usage, and reliance on fossil fuels, but they also have the potential to cut down energy consumption dramatically. In addition, implementing smart lighting systems that are timed or sensor-based, and only operate during peak hours or in response to foot traffic can help cut down on unnecessary energy use.

The benefit of DOOH extends beyond energy efficiency. There is an inherent need for affordable, scalable solutions that can achieve sustainability without sacrificing the effectiveness of the media.

DOOH screens can cycle through multiple messages, allowing brands to convey multiple creative ideas using a single platform. This flexibility can reduce the need for frequent reprints and replacements, ultimately cutting down on resource use.

Carbon footprint reduction initiatives

Transparency is increasingly important in the modern marketing landscape. Brands should not only adopt sustainable practices but also measure and communicate the impact of their campaigns. By partnering with analytics firms that track carbon footprints, brands can better understand the environmental impact of their OOH efforts.

More importantly, they can take steps to offset any unavoidable emissions through carbon-offset initiatives like reforestation projects or renewable energy investments.

Placing OOH strategically is an opportunity to reduce emissions while amplifying positive messaging. For instance, campaigns near green spaces naturally integrate with the surrounding environment and reinforce the message of eco-friendliness. Additionally, the OOH media has a lot of unused vertical space/media structure, which can be effectively converted into green vertical gardens.

Green Certifications and Collaboration with Industry Experts

Brands can amplify their efforts and add credibility to their campaigns by collaborating with industry experts and government bodies who are committed to the vision of sustainability. The adoption of green protocols by state governments is the need of the hour. Globally, the OOH industry is beginning to adopt sustainability standards such as green certifications (e.g., ISO 14001 for environmental management), to ensure that providers meet certain criteria on their path to net zero.

Environmental awareness campaigns through OOH

Sustainable materials and standards are vital no doubt. However, the messaging behind OOH campaigns plays an equally important role. OOH has always centred around capturing the attention of audiences in real-world spaces. Successful campaigns not only showcase the brand's commitment to sustainability but can also empower consumers to take action. Interactive digital billboards, for example, can incorporate QR codes that lead users to sustainability challenges, eco-friendly tips, or links to support green initiatives.

Optimizing logistics and remote monitoring

OOH campaigns often involve the transportation and installation of large advertising materials and the physical monitoring of displays, which involves a lot of commuting for the monitoring teams. It is vital to develop an ecosystem to reduce emissions during these processes by using electric vehicles or reducing the need for frequent installation and removal of physical materials. In addition, using digital tools to remotely monitor and update ads, can minimize the need for on-site visits and the associated transportation emissions.

OOH advertising today stands at a crossroads. The choices brands and marketers make today will shape the environmental health of our planet and its future. A future where OOH is sustainable is not only possible—it’s essential.

This article is penned by Partho Ghose, CEO, of Insync - Tribes Communication.



Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.