Real V/S Virtual Influencers: The evolving tapestry of brand storytelling

In the dynamic landscape of influencer marketing, 2023 has ushered in a new era with the emergence of AI-based virtual influencers. These digital avatars are making waves and redefining the dynamics of brand activation. A recent headline-grabbing incident featured a Barcelona-based virtual influencer raking in a whopping nine lakhs from advertisements, sparking debates about the future dominance of virtual influencers. As we navigate this uncharted territory, one question looms large: Can virtual influencers truly replace their real counterparts, or is there a symbiotic relationship awaiting discovery?

The Evolving Landscape of Influencer Marketing

Not long ago, influencer marketing primarily depended on individuals boasting a substantial following on social media platforms. In general, these influencers were handpicked by the team managing the influencer campaign of brands, guiding the individuals on every step of the campaign with a degree of creative freedom. However, the landscape is evolving rapidly, and we recently observed many new developments in the endless sea of social media campaigns, from the emergence of unconventional influencers to the rise of AI-based influencers. These developments are becoming a driving force in shaping brand narratives. Real influencers bring authenticity and an emotional touch, while virtual influencers offer a novel, futuristic appeal.

Let’s delve deeper and understand how brands can leverage social media using the most optimum combination of trust associated with real influencers and the allure of cutting-edge technology embodied by their virtual counterparts.

Adaptability and versatility

Adaptability is crucial in the fast-paced world of marketing, and virtual influencers demonstrate a remarkable level of versatility. They can seamlessly evolve to align with changing trends and consumer preferences. Real influencers, while authentic, may struggle to keep pace with the rapidly shifting dynamics of the digital landscape. Virtual influencers have the edge here for their versatility, but we must keep in mind that although the implementation of a campaign curated for real influencers might take more time, they offer a higher degree of emotional touch with their followers. Additionally, the availability of virtual influencers is limited in the present scenario; hence, real influencers can be a better option for companies of scale.

Targeting Niche Audiences

While virtual influencers can hyper-target niche audiences through personalized targeting using algorithms, in the Indian context, brands can opt for regional influencers. If the question comes to mind why regional influencers are a better option, the answer lies in the rich, diverse culture of India, which is home to different languages. In the current scenario where AI is still in the developmental stage, it will be a tedious task to incorporate many languages into the database of a virtual influencer. Regional influencers can enable brands to connect with audiences on a personal level, fostering stronger and more meaningful relationships.

Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability

Financial considerations in influencer marketing are significant. Although there are options available for influencer campaigns for brands with different budgets ranging from lakhs to crores, the segment knows no bounds. The collaboration charges of influencers can vary on multiple factors such as their engagement rate, followers, and the number of associations they already have. Virtual influencers can be a cost-effective alternative in the future, as in the present scenario, each brand cannot come up with its virtual influencer without a hefty investment in research and development.

Ethical Considerations in Advertising

When we explore the world of virtual influencers, ethical considerations become increasingly important. The lines between reality and fiction blur, raising questions about transparency in advertising. Real influencers are tangible personalities with real experiences; however, virtual influencers are scripted and controlled by algorithms. Brands must grapple with the ethical implications of promoting products through entities that lack genuine emotions and experiences. Brands must keep the essence of authenticity alive. Balancing the need for relatable content with the promotional element is a delicate task for influencer campaign managers.

As the influencer marketing landscape continues to transform, brands must accept the duality of real and virtual influencers. The power to resonate with diverse audiences lies in the synergy between authenticity and innovation. In the digital era of brand activation, the journey is not about choosing sides but rather about crafting narratives that seamlessly blend the tangible and the virtual, creating a tapestry that captivates and resonates with the ever-evolving consumer mindset.

The rise of virtual influencers is not a threat to the authenticity of real influencers but an evolution in the storytelling toolbox available to brands. The key lies in harnessing the strengths of both worlds to create a holistic and engaging brand experience. As marketers navigate this uncharted territory, one thing is certain: the future of influencer marketing is as dynamic and unpredictable as the digital world itself.

This opinion piece is authored by Danish Malik, Co-Founder and CEO of Boomlet Group.