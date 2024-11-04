Reimagining festive campaigns for Gen Z

The generation that’s too busy for your brand:

Brick by brick, our generation is building their algorithms and nobody will consciously termite ads into it. GenZ is not only born into the internet but raised by it, they are not just kids with phones but philosophers who can sniff an ad from far far away, so

How do you make an ad that they won’t scroll past?

Please leave your brand colour, logo and CTA aside for some time and just think why will someone choose to watch a video by a brand,

The answer will become very clear: “redo it as content”.

Okay forget this, imagine it’s Raksha Bandhan and you’ve two options:

Tell the audience new varieties of chocolates you’ve introduced that someone can gift their brother Get Rakhi Sawant to talk about how it’s Rakhi and still no one’s thinking about her, and by the way here’s the chocolates

Which of these ads do you think GenZ will watch and remember?

Option A will likely be an ad where you ask your agency partner:

“Hey this is the ad we’ve created. how can we make it reach more people?”

I will really request all brand managers to start thinking how will this ad reach more people before ideating the ad and not after ideating it. Distribution strategy should start from the content itself. A good ad will mostly be the right choice of talent, the right joke, the right placement - but it will less likely just be the number of supporting BAU (Business as Usual) posts or the right choice of amplification.

What does a content with an inbuilt distribution strategy look like?

It makes you think of a specific someone

Or it is so smart that just by appreciating it people feel smart about themselves (social currency).

Or it surprises people enough to say “official account?”

Festivals are already crowded with every sq. ft. of Instagram being taken by brands fighting for attention, so while you crack your CTA/product placement, please don't forget to first capture attention.

This article is penned by Varad Ralegaonkar, Content Strategist & Social Media Manager at Lesssgo.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.