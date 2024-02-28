From individual to collective: Rethinking women's progressive depiction in Indian Ads

India is undergoing rapid modernization, yet its cultural impulses remain deeply ingrained. Amidst this transformation, women have been experiencing incremental but relentless progress over the past many decades, marking significant advancements in various spheres of life.

One notable arena where this change is depicted is in advertising depictions. The Kantar- Unstereotype study reveals a near-universal presence of women in Indian advertising, reflecting a shift towards greater representation in portrayals. There seems to be an effort to break overt stereotypes that had been integral to advertising depiction for many years. We see ads depicting women in spaces and contexts they were historically not very visible in - outside the home at work, in banks, driving vehicles, making seemingly confident moves in social and romantic situations. In categories like beauty, we see a body language that is more active, not only coy, and a more confident gazing back at the camera. Women are also seen encouraging their husbands to take on some load of domestic labour.

However, despite this progress, entrenched stereotypes persist, shaping roles based on age, skin colour, and traditional gender norms. The "You Don't See Me" Campaign by the Unstereotype Alliance India challenged these limitations, advocating for more inclusive and substantial representations in advertising. While the industry appears receptive to progressive depictions, there's often a disconnect in the execution. Progress is often symbolized by superficial markers, such as costumes, rather than through substantive roles. For instance, while a male doctor is portrayed as an authoritative professional at work, a woman doctor may be depicted returning home and explaining the germ kill properties of a dishwashing liquid.

Addressing underlying societal attitudes towards women's empowerment is crucial for achieving meaningful change. The GenderNext study conducted in 2021 delved into this issue, engaging with advertisers, creators, experts, and the public. What emerged from these discussions is the stark contrast in perceptions between Indian men and women regarding women's empowerment.

For many Indian men, the concept of women's empowerment is viewed as a binary, zero-sum game, evoking anxiety and resistance. They envision an exaggeratedly independent woman forging ahead, leaving others behind. This resistance manifests as push-back against progressive ads and ideas and the shrill reinforcement of conservative ideologies.

However, women have a different idea of what it means to progress. Their wish is not to stand apart as an exemplar as that means winning but winning alone. They wish for their loved ones to be a part of their progress and aspiration. Interestingly, women feel that empowerment themed ads feature women that seem more helpless and less powerful than what women’s imaginations of themselves are. They seem revelatory of women’s challenges but do not necessarily inspire them. This may well be because advertisers are trying to balance the need for women’s progress with what they believe will appeal to the larger society. But women believe they are already ahead of this thinking and there is a deep desire for something that can shake others into seeing life, opportunity and happiness in the same way they do.

There is a great opportunity for advertising to resolve this tension, by creating new image spectrums of what empowered families, or workspaces may look like, thereby showcasing progress as a collective movement. Many women empowerment ads currently showcase the woman as a lone agent of change, and do very little by way of building role models for supportive allies such as spouses, children, colleagues and friends. Allyship is an important component of the SEA change model proposed (Self-Esteemed, Empowered, Allied).

Some questions to ask while developing scripts and creatives around allyship could be:

Are others around her easing her journey aiding her /aspiration? Are others reinforcing hurdles she seeks to be free of? Is there a celebration of others for “granting” basic freedoms? What is the change of perspective, change in actions of others, not just the woman? Are others being cast as less equipped or able to carry out domestic tasks that typically fall to women?

The opportunity to normalise progressive collectives, and not just progressive women- in homes, at work, and other spaces, will help men see the women’s empowerment movement not as a zero-sum game, but truly reflective of real life – which is that when women progress, so do collectives. And in a collective culture like India, this approach to advertising representation can create a significant impact and accelerate real change.

The industry appears responsive to an inclusive advertising agenda. The wide acceptance of ASCI’s gender portrayal guidelines is a good example. The recent D&I Edge summit co-hosted by ASCI and the Unstereotype Alliance also demonstrated that the industry is open to genuine conversations, and there are brands that are leading the change and have built a business case. As the industry continues to evolve, the approach of portraying empowered collectives offers a promising avenue for fostering inclusivity and driving meaningful societal change.

This article is penned by Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.