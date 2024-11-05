Strategies to identify the most compatible mediums to market your brand in India

In India's diverse and evolving media landscape, selecting the most effective marketing channels is crucial for reaching your target audience and achieving business success. With options ranging from traditional mediums like TV, radio, and print to digital platforms like social media, podcasts, audio series and OTT streaming services, identifying the most compatible mediums for your brand requires a strategic approach that integrates data-driven insights with a deep understanding of local market dynamics and consumer behaviour.

Understand your target audience

A comprehensive understanding of your target audience is the cornerstone of choosing the right marketing channels. This involves creating detailed consumer personas that encompass demographic, psychographic, and behavioural data tailored to the Indian context.

Demographics : Factors such as age, gender, income, education, and geographic location play a critical role in media consumption habits. For instance, urban millennials and Gen Z audiences are more inclined towards digital platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and OTT services, while older demographics still engage heavily with television and print media. A 2023 BARC report revealed that TV penetration in India stands at 210 million households, indicating its vast reach.

Leverage data analytics and consumer insights

Data analytics are indispensable in pinpointing the most effective mediums for your brand. In the Indian market, various data sources can be utilised to gain insights:

Digital Analytics: There are many tools that give you insights and provide data on website traffic, user behaviour, and engagement metrics. For example, if a brand sees high engagement on YouTube but lower on Instagram, it could indicate a preference for longer video formats over short, bite-sized content.





Evaluate mediums based on brand objectives

Aligning marketing channels with your brand's objectives is crucial. Different channels serve different purposes, and selecting the right ones depends on what you aim to achieve.

Brand Awareness: To build broad awareness in a country as vast as India, TV and digital platforms are highly effective. Television, especially in regional channels, can provide extensive reach. Digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram, with their high penetration among younger audiences, are ideal for video content and influencer collaborations.





To build broad awareness in a country as vast as India, TV and digital platforms are highly effective. Television, especially in regional channels, can provide extensive reach. Digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram, with their high penetration among younger audiences, are ideal for video content and influencer collaborations. Lead Generation: For performance-driven campaigns, channels like Google Search ads, LinkedIn for B2B, and WhatsApp Business can be effective. WhatsApp is especially powerful for direct communication, given its high penetration of over 500 million users in India.





For performance-driven campaigns, channels like Google Search ads, LinkedIn for B2B, and WhatsApp Business can be effective. WhatsApp is especially powerful for direct communication, given its high penetration of over 500 million users in India. Customer Loyalty: Building loyalty requires personalised communication. Email marketing, SMS, and app notifications are effective for reaching consumers directly. Food delivery platforms have successfully used push notifications and personalised offers to retain customers.

Test and optimise

Continuous testing and optimisation are essential for identifying the most effective channels. India’s diverse market requires nuanced approaches to testing.

A/B Testing: Test different formats and messages across various platforms. For example, a brand could test different creatives for Facebook ads in Hindi and English to see which performs better in different regions.





Test different formats and messages across various platforms. For example, a brand could test different creatives for Facebook ads in Hindi and English to see which performs better in different regions. Pilot Campaigns: Run short-term campaigns on new mediums before committing significant resources. For instance, a brand could test a campaign on ShareChat or Moj to assess the response from non-English speaking audiences.





Run short-term campaigns on new mediums before committing significant resources. For instance, a brand could test a campaign on ShareChat or Moj to assess the response from non-English speaking audiences. Adjust Based on Results: Use data from these tests to refine your strategy. If a campaign on a regional OTT platform like Hoichoi or SunNXT performs well, it might indicate a strong regional interest that could be leveraged for future campaigns.

Stay updated with industry trends

The Indian media landscape is rapidly changing, and staying updated with the latest trends is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge.

OTT Platforms: With the proliferation of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and local players like Hotstar and Zee5, brands targeting urban and younger demographics should consider in-app ads or brand integrations.





With the proliferation of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and local players like Hotstar and Zee5, brands targeting urban and younger demographics should consider in-app ads or brand integrations. Rise of Regional Content: The demand for regional content has skyrocketed. A FICCI-EY report noted that The share of regional content will increase to 60% of television consumption in 2025 from around 55% in 2020 and will increase to around 50% of OTT consumption from 30% in 2020.

Social Commerce: Platforms like Instagram and Facebook have integrated e-commerce features, and with the rise of UPI payments, social commerce is gaining traction in India. A joint report by Bain & Company and Sequoia Capital projected the Indian social commerce market to reach $20 billion by 2025.

Adopt an integrated multi-channel approach

An integrated, multi-channel approach is essential to effectively reach the diverse Indian audience.

Omnichannel Marketing: Ensure a consistent brand experience across all channels. For instance, Tata Cliq uses both digital and traditional media effectively to promote its online and offline presence, creating a seamless shopping experience for its customers.





Ensure a consistent brand experience across all channels. For instance, Tata Cliq uses both digital and traditional media effectively to promote its online and offline presence, creating a seamless shopping experience for its customers. Cross-Promotion: Promote your presence on one medium through another. E-commerce brands use email newsletters to drive traffic to their YouTube tutorials, integrating content marketing with direct marketing.





Promote your presence on one medium through another. E-commerce brands use email newsletters to drive traffic to their YouTube tutorials, integrating content marketing with direct marketing. Unified Analytics: Use comprehensive tools to track performance across channels and refine your strategy based on holistic data.

Identifying the most compatible marketing mediums for your brand in India is a dynamic, ongoing process that requires a nuanced understanding of the market and audience. By leveraging data, aligning with brand objectives, testing, staying updated with industry trends, and adopting a multi-channel approach, brands can effectively navigate India’s complex media landscape. In a country where consumer behaviour is rapidly evolving and media consumption is fragmented. Making informed choices about where and how to invest your marketing efforts can make the difference between brand visibility and brand obscurity.

This article is penned by, Vineet Singh, Head - Brand Marketing and Communications, Pocket FM.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.