Opinion: Sustainability & ethical marketing in festival season campaigns

The craze about the festive season in India cannot be overstated. Since it is that time of the year when people come together to celebrate and indulge in various cultural and celebratory activities, it offers businesses an opportunity to connect with their target audience in a special way. However, in recent years, worries regarding these festivals' effects on the environment have grown. This is where the demand for transparency, sustainability, and ethical practices in business, including the realm of digital marketing, has grown to previously unheard-of proportions. As a result, understanding and integrating sustainability and ethical marketing into festival season campaigns has become a critical aspect of modern business practices.

As the promotion of eco-friendly practices and ethical manufacturing processes is the main focus of this new performance paradigm, companies can better engage with environmentally conscious consumers by connecting their messaging with their values. Therefore, by demonstrating their dedication to sustainability, firms can draw in new business while also keeping their current clientele, which values making environmentally friendly decisions. Additionally, this move toward ethical marketing is not only good for the environment but also for brands to stand out in a crowded market and strengthen their image as socially conscious companies. So, let's delve into the details of how ethical and sustainable marketing is becoming more prevalent in festival season promotions and how this is affecting the business world.

Sustainable and Ethical Marketing Wave

Marketing campaigns during the festival season have historically been associated with prominent spending, excessive consumption, and uncontrolled consumerism. Additionally, firms used to compete by offering lavish discounts and promotions, encouraging customers to make purchases in an effort to gain more momentum. Although these advertisements have helped companies boost their sales, they have frequently had a negative influence on their reputation, causing them to suffer considerably. However, in light of the shift in consumer behavior, businesses have started implementing sustainable methods in their festival season campaigns for both product development and promotion. Sustainability, which includes ethical sourcing, eco-friendly methods, and so on, has emerged as a key component of marketing strategy. As a result, sustainable methods have become more and more popular among brands for both product development and advertising.

During the festival season, just like sustainability, ethical marketing is becoming more and more popular. This is where companies are trying to be more ethical, ecological, and socially conscious by being more open about their methods. Building trust with clients requires open communication about sourcing, production procedures, and labor treatment, Additionally, companies are getting involved in social concerns by matching festival campaigns with topics that appeal to consumers. For instance, give to charities over the holiday season or patronize regional artists. This increases sales and improves the brand's likeability. Finally, but just as importantly, ethical marketing techniques are increasingly being used in festival season ads in an effort to stand out from the competition and appeal to these socially concerned consumers.

Impact on businesses

Enhanced reputation and loyalty

Brands that prioritize sustainability and ethical practices tend to build a better reputation. Since modern consumers are savvy enough to detect sincere attempts and, once they are persuaded that a brand's strategy is sincere, to support such efforts, Establishing credibility for a brand can be achieved through sharing stories, emphasizing ethical actions aimed at improving society, and clearly communicating the brand's beliefs.

Differentiation

In a crowded marketplace, companies embracing sustainable and ethical marketing stand out. They attract a segment of conscious consumers who actively seek brands aligned with their values. For example, the influencer marketing sector is placing more and more emphasis on the value of collaborating with influencers that support ethical and sustainable business practices. During festival season marketing, companies can effectively connect and engage with their target audience by working with influencers who are concerned about these problems.

Increase market shares

Sustainable and ethical festival campaigns, when done right, can lead to increased sales. Consumers are often willing to pay a premium for products and services from brands that they perceive as responsible. A Nielsen report found that 66% of global consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable brands, especially younger generations.

It’s time to go green!

The conventional strategy for festival season advertising, which frequently emphasizes extravagance and materialism, is being replaced with a more ethical and ecological marketing paradigm. Thus, it is evident that ethical marketing and sustainability are more than just fads; they are turning into essential guidelines for commercial campaigns that succeed both during and after the festival season. In addition to safeguarding their future, brands that adopt this new performance paradigm are also fostering a more moral and responsible marketplace.

This article is penned by Yulia Aslamova, Head of Asia, DRIM Global.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.